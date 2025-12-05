I expect a couple of players from the mid-tier value range to hit winning tickets in GPP events at DraftKings and FanDuel this week. Three games (CIN/BUF, IND/JAX, and LAR/ARI) are projected to be higher-scoring, suggesting multiple pieces from those matchups.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,500/FD: $8,100)

In his first game back, Burrow threw the ball 46 times against the Ravens, but he completed only 52.2% of his passes while gaining 5.7 yards per attempt. His offensive line allowed one sack, which has been an area of improvement over the Bengals’ last five games (seven sacks). Burrow had been on the field for three games this season, leading to 450 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Bills have the second-best defense against quarterbacks (193.00 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 14 touchdowns, with QBs gaining 6.5 yards per pass attempt. Quarterbacks average only 27.2 passes per game, helping Buffalo’s pass defense.

Lamar Jackson (279 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Ten quarterbacks scored fewer than 17.50 fantasy points. Burrow has two stud wide receivers, and the Bills should have plenty of points in this game. His matchup seems to be against the grain, but he’s Joe Burrow!

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,800/FD: $9,300)

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over the past three weeks, Cook has been a consistent player, posting 20.40, 24.90, and 22.70 fantasy points. His pass-catching opportunity has been better over his last four starts (5/24, 3/66/1, 3/13, and 3/33). Buffalo gave Cook a career-high 35 touches in Week 13. His only impact showing (19/216/2) came on the road against the Panthers. He gained over 100 combined yards in two-thirds of his starts.

The Bengals have the worst defense against running backs (390.90 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 18 touchdowns to backs, with them gaining 5.3 yards per rush and 9.1 yards per catch. Running backs average 31 touches a game.

Dylan Sampson (93 combined yards with eight catches)

Travis Etienne (89 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Jordan Mason (16/116/2)

J.K. Dobbins (16/101 with one catch for four yards)

Jahmyr Gibbs (98 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Josh Jacobs (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)

Jaylen Warren (16/127 with four catches for 31 yards)

Breece Hall (18/133/2 with two catches for 14 yards)

Kyle Monangai (26/176 with three catches for 22 yards)

Derrick Henry (104 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)

Cook falls in a sweet spot in the DFS market in Week 14. He has a great matchup while coming into the game playing well. The trick for his ceiling is Josh Allen not sniping all the in-close rushing touchdowns.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Buccaneers (DK: $7,000/FD: $8,000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) attempts to stiff arm Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After missing six games, Irving was on the field for 52% of the Buccaneers’ plays. He gained 81 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches on 19 touches. He finished the week ranked 15th in running back scoring (16.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Irving averaged 18.50 fantasy points over his first four starts despite averaging only 3.3 yards per carry. The Buccaneers gave him 22.5 touches per game over this span.

New Orleans ranks 15th against running backs (266.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve faced the second-most rushing attempts (320) by backs, with 11 touchdowns. The Saints allow 4.2 yards per rush and 7.1 yards per catch.

James Cook (22/117/1 with three catches for 18 yards)

Cam Skattebo (104 combined yards with six catches)

D’Andre Swift (19/124/1 with one catch for 14 yards)

Kyren Williams (25/114/1)

Bijan Robinson (107 combined yards with two catches)

De’Von Achane (22/134/1)

Irving brings three-down ability, but he will have to contend with at least one other running back. I expect a 3X floor, but his ceiling is tied to the Buccaneers' playing better offensively.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DK: $6,300/FD: $7,300)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over his last seven starts, Egbuka showed up on a winning DFS ticket only in Week 10 (6/115/1). He scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points (PPR) in his six other matchups (2/24, 4/58, 3/35, 5/40, 3/32, and 4/42). His catch rate (42.9%) was a liability over this span. Egbuka opened his pro career with three productive games (4/76/2, 4/101/1, and 7/163/1) over the first five weeks of the year.

The Saints allowed the most catches to wide receivers in Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay (21/170/0 on 34 targets) when they stifled their run game (15/48). New Orleans sits 11th in wide receiver defense (348.50 fantasy points). They allow a high catch rate (66.5%), with wideouts scoring 13 touchdowns. Their success is helped by facing the third-lowest total of targets (182).

Marvin Harrison (5/71/1)

Jauan Jennings (5/89/1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/96/1)

Khalil Shakir (5/69/1)

Kashon Boutte (5/93/2)

Davante Adams (5/60/2)

Puka Nacua (7/95/1)

The attraction to Egbuka in Week 14 is more tied to his more favorable salary, paired with his top showing this year. The Buccaneers must protect Baker Mayfield for him to take advantage of his top wideout downfield. I have Egbuka projected as a top-five wide receiver on the main slate on Sunday.

Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $5,900/FD: $6,200)

Last week, Thomas caught two of his three targets for 28 yards while being on the field for 75% of the Jaguars' plays. His only game of value in 2025 came in Week 6 (8/90/1) against a good Seahawks’ defense. Thomas caught only 20 of his 50 targets in his other seven matchups, leaving the fantasy market wondering why he forgot how to catch the ball (50.8% in 2025 and 65.4% in 2024).

The Colts will be without CB Sauce Gardner this week due to a calf issue, giving Jacksonville’s wide receivers better spacing to catch the ball. Indianapolis ranks 24th vs. wide receivers (161/1,970/10 on 257 targets).

Troy Franklin (8/89/1)

Puka Nacua (13/170/1)

Keenan Allen (11/119/1)

Ladd McConkey (9/67)

Chimere Dike (7/93)

Drake London (6/104/1)

Rashee Rice (8/141)

Nico Collins (5/98)

Thomas has a high ceiling in talent, but his salary remains over his output in 2025 in the DFS market. With a 6/60/1 game, he would have 3X value in fantasy points at DraftKings.

