Eric Cole and 3 Other Top Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) for the RBC Canadian Open

The PGA Tour is headed north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open this weekend. The warm-up for next week's US Open will be played on the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The course hosts its second straight Canadian Open, in which Ryan Fox won the inaugural event last year at a score of 18-under-par.

Key Course Metrics

The course at TPC Toronto is rather unique. The green complexes are very small, so approaching, scrambling, and putting are very important. Off-the-tee will be less important on this course, which has lower rough and fewer penalizing misses. The course is ultimately open enough with minimal water so that precise scoring will be the metric that determines the tournament winner.

In 2025, Fox won the event with his best key metrics, in putting and approach. The exact strengths showcased themselves for the 2nd-place finisher, Sam Burns. Kevin Yu finishes in 3rd with a less strong approach, but equally as strong putting. This is what we focus on when picking our best fantasy golf players for the week:

SG: Putting

SG: Scrambling

SG: Approach

Longshots are certainly live to win the RBC Canadian Open. The best angle in handicapping is to fade the top players, including Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who are co-favorites. Only 1 top-10 finisher in last year's event had entered that week with win odds lower than 70-1.

Weather Report

The event is expected to be wet. Thursday will have a 60% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, with the same forecast for Friday, with more cloud cover.

Saturday is expected to firm the course back up a bit, with no rain or clouds at 80 degrees. Sunday projects to come back to cloudier, and perhaps wetter, conditions, with a 40% chance of rain, heavy cloud cover, and ultimately, humid conditions.

The weather forecast, in its volatility, cannot be trusted, given too much this week. It will shorten the golf course, but it all balances out for the field of play.

Top FanDuel Fantasy Golf Picks

Kristoffer Reitan — $10,700

Reitan has 5 top-14 finishes in his last 7 events, including a win at the signature event of the Truist Championship. He is averaging 1.16 strokes gained of approach over his last 4 tournaments and is above tour average in putting and 78th in strokes gained of scrambling. Given his hot streak, Reitan is worth playing with upside as a top-10 PGA Tour player any given week.

Alex Noren — $10,500

Noren might be the most consistent non-top player on the PGA Tour right now. He has made 11 straight cuts, and of those, Noren has only once finished worse than T-32. He is 14th in strokes gained of putting and top-60 in scrambling. Approach? Noren is 60th on the PGA Tour. He has been around for a long time and will thrive on any golf course.

Eric Cole — $10,200

Every single year on the PGA Tour, certain names come out of the woodwork to get hot out of nowhere. Eric Cole is that guy right now. He has finished 8th or better in 4 of his last 5 starts. Between putting, scrambling, and approach, Cole is above PGA Tour average in all 3 categories across his last 6 events. To put it straight, Cole is playing like a top-15 player in the world at this very moment, and he is not being priced like it.

Mac Meissner — $9,500

Meissner is one to gamble with on his upside. He is 52nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained of approach and 61st in putting. Meissner has had a top-10 finish in 3 of his last 5 events. The field at the RBC Canadian Open is average by PGA Tour standards. If we get the good version of Meissner that has him rolling the rock, a top-10 is certainly in store.

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