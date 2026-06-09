Top Fantasy Soccer Picks for the 2026 World Cup: Kylian Mbappe, Pedri and 6 Others

The World Cup is upon us, with the tournament set to kick off on Thursday, June 11. The event comes to North America in a new format featuring 48 teams, rather than the historical standard of 32. The matchups will prove to be entertaining as always, and within, we hope to find new breakout stars.

The 2022 World Cup featured breakout stars, including the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and Portugal's Goncalo Ramos. In finding these fantasy soccer phenoms, we will weigh key factors such as group-stage identifying strength of schedule, schematics, chemistry, and more. These are the top and second-level fantasy soccer player picks for the 2026 World Cup.

Top Picks

Forward, Kylian Mbappe (France)

Yes, Mbappe is the No. 1 fantasy soccer option in the entire World Cup. He is also well-deserved. Across 12 career World Cup games, Mbappe has 12 goals and 2 assists among 38 shots. Mbappe is the leader in betting odds to win the Golden Boot at about 5/1 odds. France is minus-190 to win Group I and the second choice to win the entire World Cup (plus-500).

Midfielder, Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius is among the fastest and purest wingers in the entire world. The Real Madrid star will be the leader of this Brazilian team that enters the World Cup with the passion to return to superstardom and win another Title.

In the 2022 World Cup, Vinicius had 8 shots and 3 goals + assists, which is vital for fantasy points to be scored by a midfielder. In group play, Brazil is in Group C with Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. They are minus-320 to win their group and minus-250 to reach the Round of 16.

Brazil is not shy about piling on the goals in their Joga Bonito, rhythmic style of play, which can be dominant over inferior squads.

Defender, Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

The key metrics for scoring among defenders in fantasy soccer are clean sheets and goals. Mendes has the prime opportunity to capitalize on both. In Group K, Portugal will share the field with Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan. While Colombia expects to give Portugal a game, DR Congo and Uzbekistan are both outside of the top 40 countries in the world. Portugal is not likely to hold them each to a shutout; it expects to hold them each scoreless.

As for Mendes, he is among the leading defenders for Paris Saint-Germain, who have been back-to-back Champions League winners. He averages over 2 shots on goal per game in 2025-26 and 9 goals + assists in those 13 starts.

Goalie, Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

The hero for Argentina returns to the net in 2026. If it weren't for a crucial save with his left leg in extra time of the 2022 World Cup Final, France would be defending champions, not Argentina.

While many teams have multiple capable goalies that could play minutes in the Group Stage, Argentina does not. Martinez will play 100% of minutes, and he does so in favorable matchups. Argentina shares Group J with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Two of those three teams are outside of the top 30 in the world. Clean sheets are very much in play.

Mid-Tier Picks

Forward, Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

The 29-year-old Oyarzabal makes his first World Cup appearance for Spain. Over the last two years of friendlies, Oyarzabal has 7 goals across 13 shots. He has the pleasure of suiting up for a Spain team that will command Group H versus Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. They are minus-425 to win the group and the favorites to win the World Cup.

Midfielder, Pedri (Spain)

Pedri is widely touted as one of the best midfielders in the world. Any sharp soccer fan will tell you that midfield control is vital to victory. Pedri will provide just that for this rumbling Spain squad that is 1st in the world per the World Elo Ratings. Pedri shall set up the simplest of set pieces to deliver assists and goals over Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia, especially, who are plus-4500 and plus-5000 respectively, to win Group H.

Defender, Dayot Upamecano (France)

Upamecano is a veteran of the French team, which nearly won the 2022 World Cup. France arguably has the best defense in all of the world and Group Play is bound to deliver at least one clean sheet against Norway, Senegal, and Iraq. France is minus-200 to win Group I. In that 2022 World Cup, France allowed 4 goals in 5 games, not including the Final.

Goalie, Gregor Kobel (Switzlerland)

In 34 games started for Borussia Dortmund in 2025-26, Kobel allowed 34 goals, or 1.0 per game. He had 89 saves and will be the starting goalie for this Swiss squad.

At the World Cup, Switzerland plays in Group B, which is moderate in competition, including Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Qatar. Canada ranks 25th in the world; Bosnia and Herzegovina is 65th; Qatar ranks 97th. Switzerland can easily have two clean sheets in Group Play.

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