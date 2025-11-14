Sam Darnold Joins Josh Allen As Top Week 11 DFS Quarterback on DraftKings & FanDuel
Last week, Baker Mayfield ($6,200) was the second quarterback in DraftKings Millionaire Maker to have a salary over $6,000. Despite his win, four other quarterbacks on the Sunday main slate beat him in fantasy points with lower salaries. A Patriots/Bucs game stack drove his win. Value continues to be the theme in the DFS market in 2025, highlighted by the success of Davis Mills (28.68 fantasy points with a bottom-tier salary ~ $4,500) in Week 10.
Only three quarterbacks (Russell Wilson, Justin Hebert, and Caleb Williams) have scored over 30.00 fantasy points. Two of the top rosters had two hookups – Malik Nabers/Wan’Dale Robinson and Keenan Allen/Oronde Gadsden. In contrast, Chicago (DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Colston Loveland) and Tampa (Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Cade Otton) had three potential low-priced players.
The top running back has scored over 32.00 fantasy points for nine consecutive weeks. The WR1 and WR2 positions continue to require a 20.00-point fantasy floor.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,000/FD: $9,000)
For the second consecutive week, Allen draws the number one quarterback seed. He comes off his second-best passing day (306/2) with 31 yards rushing, but Buffalo lost another division game, putting them further away from the developing New England Patriots. It was only the second time this year that Allen had over 31 pass attempts.
Tampa ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (180.70) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They allow 7.7 yards per pass attempt, but a quarterback has yet to score a rushing touchdown.
- Michael Penix (319 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- C.J. Stroud (234 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Tyrod Taylor (245 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Jalen Hurts (192 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Sam Darnold (341/4)
- Mac Jones (360 combined yards with no touchdowns)
- Jared Goff (241/1)
- Drake Maye (283 combined yards with two touchdowns)
Buffalo will be without TE Dalton Kincaid, forcing Allen to squeeze more out of an underachieving wide receiver corps. His floor is supported by his value in the run game (59/311/7).
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,200)
After his down game (178/1), Darnold slipped outside the top 12 quarterbacks. Last week, Cooper Kupp returned to game action, and Seattle acquired Rashid Shaheed to force defenses to defend the deep passing game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a beast, and Darnold will use his tight ends to move the ball.
I have him ranked second at quarterback this week in DraftKings scoring. He’s passed for over 290 yards in four matchups this season, highlighted by him gaining 9.9 yards per pass attempt.
The Rams hold quarterbacks to 6.6 yards per pass attempt, ranking 12th in fantasy points allowed (174.80). Quarterback have completed 65% of their passes with 13 combined touchdowns.
- C.J. Stroud (220 combined yards)
- Cam Ward (175/1)
- Jalen Hurts (266 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Daniel Jones (262/1)
- Mac Jones (342/2)
- Tyler Huntley (107 combined yards)
- Trevor Lawrence (314 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Tyler Shough (176/1)
- Mac Jones (319/3)
Darnold has yet to attempt more than 35 passes in a game, which is a big reason for his lower quarterback ranking. Seattle will run the ball, but not well for yardage (3.95 yards per carry). They average 25.3 passes per game, suggesting they could be 40% undervalued by many projections in this matchup. In addition, the Rams have allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back this year.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $6,300/FD: $8,200)
The Chargers rank third in the NFL in completions (243), third in passing yards (2,654), and third in passing touchdowns (19). They’ve scored the most quarterback fantasy points (248.20), highlighted by four winning days (31.10, 34.10, 28.55, and 31.20). Herbert will run the ball (51/324/1), and he has passed for 300 yards or more in three games (318/3, 300/1, and 420/3).
The Jaguars’ defense ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed (235.25) to quarterbacks. They minimize the damage in yards per pass attempt (6.9), with QBs scoring 24 touchdowns.
- Byrce Young (194 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Jake Browning (241/2)
- C.J. Stroud (204/1)
- Brock Purdy (309/2)
- Patrick Mahomes (378 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Sam Darnold (295/2)
- Matthew Stafford (182/5)
- Geno Smith (284/4)
- Davis Mills (312 combined yards with three touchdowns)
Los Angeles has depth at wide receiver, which should create a significant edge in this matchup. Jacksonville only has 12 sacks on the year, inviting a longer passing window for Justin Herbert. The over/under in this game (43.5) suggests that the Chargers’ passing attempt will be against the grain. Herbert ranks fourth at quarterback by my projections, thanks to 39 pass attempts.