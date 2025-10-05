Fantasy Sports

TreVeyon Henderson Highlights Top DFS Showdown Plays For Bills vs. Patriots

Reviewing DFS showdown plays and don't plays for Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

Gray Deyo

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The final game of Sunday's NFL schedule for week five will feature the Buffalo Bills versus the New England Patriots. Here is a breakdown on who to play and who not to play in DFS showdowns on DraftKings and FanDuel for the matchup.

High-Price and Mid-Price Plays (Not Including QBs)

Dalton Kincaid (DK:$7,400/FD:$8,600)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid DFS
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid is one of the best high-priced options in this game. The New England Patriots last week allowed two touchdowns to opposing Carolina Panthers TEs. Both scores came in the red zone. Through four games this season, Kincaid has scored a touchdown in three out of four games, with two scores coming in the red zone.

With these two factors in mind, it feels like the probabilities of Kincaid finding the endzone against the Patriots are high, making him a great play for Sunday’s DFS showdown.

TreVeyon Henderson (DK:$6,800/FD:$10,000)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson DFS
Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders saftey Tyler Owens (40) tries to tackle New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Although the Buffalo Bills are allowing the fewest passing yards per game, they are currently allowing the second most rushing yards per game. With this rookie RB for the New England Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson is a great play.

In his first two games of the season, Henderson combined for just eight carries for 37 yards. In his last two outings, he has combined for 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. With his role trending up in this offense, he could be in line for a breakout performance. With Henderson being a good play, both Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson have the potential to be good plays in this matchup.

High Price Don’t Plays

Khalil Shakir (DK:$8,200/FD:$10,200)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir DFS
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir warms up before the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the New England Patriots having a poor passing defense, it looks like Shakir may struggle against New England.

Against the Patriots in his career, Shakir has struggled mightily. He has faced them in five career games and has not once logged one game over 40 yards. During these games, he has also not scored a touchdown. With this history, it feels best to fade Shakir in week five when it comes to building a DFS lineup.

Low-Price Plays

Joshua Palmer (DK:$3,000/FD:$5,000)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer DFS
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer has a chance to be a low-priced play that makes an impact on Sunday night. He has had two or more receptions in three of four games and had a great game in week one, where he had five receptions for 61 yards. If he can put a similar stat line and find the endzone, he will likely be tied in with all top DFS showdown lineups.

The fact that the Patriots also have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL so far in 2025 helps the case of this happening. They are currently allowing the seventh most passing yards per game.

Mack Hollins (DK:$2,800/FD:$3,800)

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins DFS
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs the ball during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

This is a Hail Mary low price play, but Mack Hollins always has the potential of having a big outing. In three of his last four seasons in the NFL, he has had four or more touchdowns in a season. He is always a deep threat on the field, so if he and Drake Maye can connect on one bomb, that would be all it may take for him to be a part of top performing lineups.

