TreVeyon Henderson Highlights Top DFS Showdown Plays For Bills vs. Patriots
The final game of Sunday's NFL schedule for week five will feature the Buffalo Bills versus the New England Patriots. Here is a breakdown on who to play and who not to play in DFS showdowns on DraftKings and FanDuel for the matchup.
High-Price and Mid-Price Plays (Not Including QBs)
Dalton Kincaid (DK:$7,400/FD:$8,600)
Dalton Kincaid is one of the best high-priced options in this game. The New England Patriots last week allowed two touchdowns to opposing Carolina Panthers TEs. Both scores came in the red zone. Through four games this season, Kincaid has scored a touchdown in three out of four games, with two scores coming in the red zone.
With these two factors in mind, it feels like the probabilities of Kincaid finding the endzone against the Patriots are high, making him a great play for Sunday’s DFS showdown.
TreVeyon Henderson (DK:$6,800/FD:$10,000)
Although the Buffalo Bills are allowing the fewest passing yards per game, they are currently allowing the second most rushing yards per game. With this rookie RB for the New England Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson is a great play.
In his first two games of the season, Henderson combined for just eight carries for 37 yards. In his last two outings, he has combined for 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. With his role trending up in this offense, he could be in line for a breakout performance. With Henderson being a good play, both Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson have the potential to be good plays in this matchup.
High Price Don’t Plays
Khalil Shakir (DK:$8,200/FD:$10,200)
Despite the New England Patriots having a poor passing defense, it looks like Shakir may struggle against New England.
Against the Patriots in his career, Shakir has struggled mightily. He has faced them in five career games and has not once logged one game over 40 yards. During these games, he has also not scored a touchdown. With this history, it feels best to fade Shakir in week five when it comes to building a DFS lineup.
Low-Price Plays
Joshua Palmer (DK:$3,000/FD:$5,000)
Buffalo Bills WR Joshua Palmer has a chance to be a low-priced play that makes an impact on Sunday night. He has had two or more receptions in three of four games and had a great game in week one, where he had five receptions for 61 yards. If he can put a similar stat line and find the endzone, he will likely be tied in with all top DFS showdown lineups.
The fact that the Patriots also have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL so far in 2025 helps the case of this happening. They are currently allowing the seventh most passing yards per game.
Mack Hollins (DK:$2,800/FD:$3,800)
This is a Hail Mary low price play, but Mack Hollins always has the potential of having a big outing. In three of his last four seasons in the NFL, he has had four or more touchdowns in a season. He is always a deep threat on the field, so if he and Drake Maye can connect on one bomb, that would be all it may take for him to be a part of top performing lineups.