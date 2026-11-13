Tyler Shough & Chris Olave Could Unlock a Winning Fantasy Football DFS Tournament-Winning Lineup In NFL Week 10

Week 10 presents another opportunity to attack the DFS tournament landscape, but building a winning lineup requires more than selecting the biggest names. From explosive quarterback stacks to overlooked value plays, these are the players with the upside to separate your lineup from the competition.

Quarterbacks: Chase the 30-Point Ceiling

Quarterback is where tournament lineups can separate themselves. Prioritize signal-callers with multiple ways to a ceiling performance, particularly those who can contribute through both air and on the ground.

QBs to Target

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) attempts to tackle during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen: His rushing ability gives him an additional scoring advantage. He has the scoring ceiling to lead the entire slate in fantasy points.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy: An intriguing stacking option in a potentially explosive matchup against Dallas.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence: A matchup=based tournament option against Tennessee, with pass and rushing upside.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough: A salary-conscious option worth investigating for lineups in need of additional spending power elsewhere.

Running Backs: Target Workload & Touchdown Equity

Running backs can make or break tournament lineups. The priority should be players who command significant workloads while maintaining receiving involvement and multi-touchdown potential.

RBs to Target

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey: His receiving ability and touchdown potential gives him the most attractive tournament ceilings.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson: An explosive option capable of producing through rushing and receiving.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs off the field after scoring a touchdown Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs: His big-play ability makes him dangerous in any matchup.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook: A strong candidate when Buffalo can establish its rushing attack.

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts during the first half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III: His explosive rushing ability makes him an intriguing tournament selection.

Wide Receivers: Swing for the Fences

Wide receiver is where GPP tournaments can get interesting. The objective is to find receivers capable of delivering explosive plays, commanding significant target volume, and outperforming their projected ownership.

WRs to Target

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb: One of the premier tournament options in a projected high-scoring San Francisco-Dallas matchup.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: An explosive receiver capable of generating substantial fantasy production.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tetairoa McMillan: An appealing option in Carolina's matchup against New Orleans.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch with Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) defending during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Olave: A potential difference-maker in a favorable matchup against Carolina.

Tight Ends: Exploit the Mismatch

Tight end is an excellent position to find salary relief without sacrificing upside. Rather than automatically paying up for an elite option, look for players with increased route participation, consistent targets, and red-zone involvement.

TEs to Target

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle: His connection with Brock Purdy makes him an attractive stacking option against Dallas.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) takes the field before their game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride: A high-volume receiving tight end with legitimate tournament-winning upside.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers: An interesting option with the ability to command a significant share of his team's passing production.

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after making a reception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Pitts: A cheaper alternative worth keeping an eye on in Kansas City's matchup against Atlanta.

Value Plays: Get Different or Get Buried

This is arguably the most important section for large-field GPP tournaments. Finding players who outperform their salaries while carrying lower ownership can be the difference between a respectable finish and a tournament-winning lineup.

Value Players to Consider

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) carries the ball for no gain during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough: A budget-friendly quarterback with an attractive projected points-per-dollar profile.

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young: A cheaper quarterback with tournament upside against New Orleans.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvin Kamara: A potentially intersesting value running back, provided his health and availability check out.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington: A midrange receiver who could easily outperform his salary.

The Premier Game Stack: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (55.5 O/U)

With a game total sitting a five full points higher than anything else on the main slate, 49ers vs. Cowboys is the undisputed centerpiece of Week 10. Both defenses have shown glaring vulnerabilities. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in pass defense, while the 49ers secondary can be exploited in shootouts.

The Primary Stack: Brock Purdy ($7,000 DraftKings) + George Kittle ($6,500 DraftKings)

With Mike Evans unlikely to suit up and Deebo Samuel Sr. battling a hamstring issue, Kittle becomes the unquestioned focus of the 49ers passing attack. Even with newly acquired Keenan Allen joining the roster at the deadline, Kittle's chemistry with Purdy gives him slate-breaking red-zone upside.

The Bring-Back: CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 DraftKings)

Lamb leads the NFL in targets and erupted for 195 yards on 16 looks in Week 9 with George Pickens sidelined. If Pickens sits again, Lamb carries a 30-point ceiling that can single-handedly sink rosters that fade him.

Week 10 DFS Tournament Strategy

Attacking the Week 10 slate comes down to tailoring your roster construction to each platform's scoring and cap structure. On FanDuel, pounce on flat-priced studs to buy cheap touchdowns in high-total shootouts. On DraftKings, weaponize bargain stacks and trade-deadline target vacuums to get Full-PPR volume and 100-yard bonuses turning pricing blind spots into first-place leverage.