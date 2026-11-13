Tyler Shough & Chris Olave Could Unlock a Winning Fantasy Football DFS Tournament-Winning Lineup In NFL Week 10
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Week 10 presents another opportunity to attack the DFS tournament landscape, but building a winning lineup requires more than selecting the biggest names. From explosive quarterback stacks to overlooked value plays, these are the players with the upside to separate your lineup from the competition.
Quarterbacks: Chase the 30-Point Ceiling
Quarterback is where tournament lineups can separate themselves. Prioritize signal-callers with multiple ways to a ceiling performance, particularly those who can contribute through both air and on the ground.
QBs to Target
Josh Allen: His rushing ability gives him an additional scoring advantage. He has the scoring ceiling to lead the entire slate in fantasy points.
Brock Purdy: An intriguing stacking option in a potentially explosive matchup against Dallas.
Trevor Lawrence: A matchup=based tournament option against Tennessee, with pass and rushing upside.
Tyler Shough: A salary-conscious option worth investigating for lineups in need of additional spending power elsewhere.
Running Backs: Target Workload & Touchdown Equity
Running backs can make or break tournament lineups. The priority should be players who command significant workloads while maintaining receiving involvement and multi-touchdown potential.
RBs to Target
Christian McCaffrey: His receiving ability and touchdown potential gives him the most attractive tournament ceilings.
Bijan Robinson: An explosive option capable of producing through rushing and receiving.
Jahmyr Gibbs: His big-play ability makes him dangerous in any matchup.
James Cook: A strong candidate when Buffalo can establish its rushing attack.
Kenneth Walker III: His explosive rushing ability makes him an intriguing tournament selection.
Wide Receivers: Swing for the Fences
Wide receiver is where GPP tournaments can get interesting. The objective is to find receivers capable of delivering explosive plays, commanding significant target volume, and outperforming their projected ownership.
WRs to Target
CeeDee Lamb: One of the premier tournament options in a projected high-scoring San Francisco-Dallas matchup.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: An explosive receiver capable of generating substantial fantasy production.
Tetairoa McMillan: An appealing option in Carolina's matchup against New Orleans.
Chris Olave: A potential difference-maker in a favorable matchup against Carolina.
Tight Ends: Exploit the Mismatch
Tight end is an excellent position to find salary relief without sacrificing upside. Rather than automatically paying up for an elite option, look for players with increased route participation, consistent targets, and red-zone involvement.
TEs to Target
George Kittle: His connection with Brock Purdy makes him an attractive stacking option against Dallas.
Trey McBride: A high-volume receiving tight end with legitimate tournament-winning upside.
Brock Bowers: An interesting option with the ability to command a significant share of his team's passing production.
Kyle Pitts: A cheaper alternative worth keeping an eye on in Kansas City's matchup against Atlanta.
Value Plays: Get Different or Get Buried
This is arguably the most important section for large-field GPP tournaments. Finding players who outperform their salaries while carrying lower ownership can be the difference between a respectable finish and a tournament-winning lineup.
Value Players to Consider
Tyler Shough: A budget-friendly quarterback with an attractive projected points-per-dollar profile.
Bryce Young: A cheaper quarterback with tournament upside against New Orleans.
Alvin Kamara: A potentially intersesting value running back, provided his health and availability check out.
Parker Washington: A midrange receiver who could easily outperform his salary.
The Premier Game Stack: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (55.5 O/U)
With a game total sitting a five full points higher than anything else on the main slate, 49ers vs. Cowboys is the undisputed centerpiece of Week 10. Both defenses have shown glaring vulnerabilities. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in pass defense, while the 49ers secondary can be exploited in shootouts.
The Primary Stack: Brock Purdy ($7,000 DraftKings) + George Kittle ($6,500 DraftKings)
With Mike Evans unlikely to suit up and Deebo Samuel Sr. battling a hamstring issue, Kittle becomes the unquestioned focus of the 49ers passing attack. Even with newly acquired Keenan Allen joining the roster at the deadline, Kittle's chemistry with Purdy gives him slate-breaking red-zone upside.
The Bring-Back: CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 DraftKings)
Lamb leads the NFL in targets and erupted for 195 yards on 16 looks in Week 9 with George Pickens sidelined. If Pickens sits again, Lamb carries a 30-point ceiling that can single-handedly sink rosters that fade him.
Week 10 DFS Tournament Strategy
Attacking the Week 10 slate comes down to tailoring your roster construction to each platform's scoring and cap structure. On FanDuel, pounce on flat-priced studs to buy cheap touchdowns in high-total shootouts. On DraftKings, weaponize bargain stacks and trade-deadline target vacuums to get Full-PPR volume and 100-yard bonuses turning pricing blind spots into first-place leverage.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.