Underdog Fantasy Battle Royale Guide: Week 1 Roster Strategy & Cheat Sheets

Learn the best strategies, roster construction tips, and player targets to maximize your chances of winning Underdog Fantasy’s Battle Royale and its $50,000 Week 1 prize.

Shawn Childs

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a first down after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium.
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a first down after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

With the season-long drafts ending over the next few days and BestBall contests about wrapped up, the fantasy market has an added bonus of drafting six-man rosters in Underdog Fantasy’s Battle Royale weekly. For a $7 entry fee in Week 1, the winning roster has a chance to take home $50,000, with a runner-up prize of $25,000.

To fill the event, this event needs 55,992 teams or 9,332 leagues. Underdog Fantasy pays 9,500 spots in this contest, with each cashing team winning a minimum of 142% of their initial investment. Ultimately, if you win your league (beat five other drafters), your team has a higher percentage of cashing. Here’s a look at the top 500 payouts:

Underdog Prizes
Underdog Fantasy

Each team consists of six roster slots – QB (1), RB (1), WR (2), TE (1), and Flex (1 – RB, WR, or TE). Here’s a look at their scoring:

Underdog Fantasy Scoring
Underdog Fantasy

Heading into Week 1, the top players drafted in the season-long contests over the first few rounds will comprise much of the top 36 ADPs. Each week, I expect an outlier quarterback to be in the mix, along with his top-scoring receiver. 

How to approach the Underdog Fantasy contest?

I expect the weekly winners in the Battle Royale to have one or more players drafted outside their top 36. I would review last year's winners in DraftKings Millionaire Maker to get a feel for some high scores each week. The top lineups at Underdog Fantasy have more star power due to not having a salary cap.

I’m going to review the top 15 to 20 players projected each week and develop a rotation of players based on their matchups. I don’t want to be a chalk player in this contest due to a short roster, which leads to many overlapping lineups.

I plan to feature one or two quarterbacks each week for the entire year, with the hope that one comes in over an 18-game schedule. One of these quarterbacks will certainly rank outside the top six projected QBs. 

I would then focus on getting their best wide receiver hookup as much as possible.

For the tight end position, I would narrow my rotation down to four options (Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are musts for me). I would take one of the top two choices every week over the first two rounds based on their expected ADP and in-season success. The goal is to lock in an edge in scoring at tight end in many weeks while also buying a high floor at the position.

Each league's draft position will dictate how you build your team with elite running backs and tight ends. 

Week 1 Underdog Fantasy Cheat Sheets

To help your backend decision-making and highlight players outside the top rankings at each position, I will provide a weekly cheat sheet for Underdogs drafts that will be released on Wednesday and updated later in the week. Here’s a glance at the top projected players at each position in their scoring system:

Underdog Cheat Sheet (Week 1)
Shawn Childs
Underdog Cheat Sheet (Week 1)
Shawn Childs

My goal is to enter at least one team each week in Underdog Fantasy Battle Royale to help analyze what it takes to win $50,000. Here’s my first draft in this format:

Underdog Week 1 Draft
Shawn Childs

Next week, I will post my results and start tracking the winning rosters every week.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

