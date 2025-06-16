Underdog Fantasy Stanley Cup Prop Predictions (June 17): Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett Aim to Clinch Series in Game 6
The Florida Panthers sit a game away from winning a historic championship. With a victory Tuesday in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers would become just the third team of the NHL salary cap era to win back-to-back titles.
The formula remains the same for the Panthers to lift the cup Tuesday -- a ferocious forecheck, goal scoring from multiple lines and timely saves.
No one should count out the Oilers. Edmonton won three games in a row against the eventual Stanley Cup champions last year to force a Game 7. The Oilers just need a road win to get to that point this season.
But I predict the Panthers will finish the series Tuesday. With that in mind, here are four Underdog prop recommendations for Game 6:
Brad Marchand, Over 0.5 Goals
Can Brad Marchand really continue his torrid goal-scoring pace? It's hard to say no at this point.
Marchand scored twice on five shots on goal in Game 5. His second marker was the game-winner. The veteran wing also tallied the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 2.
With six goals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, Marchand has accomplished several things that haven't been done in decades if at all.
If fantasy managers aren't comfortable with Marchand scoring yet again in Game 6, they could go with the safer prop of Marchand over 0.5 points. The 37-year-old has eight points in his last eight playoff games.
Seven of those points, though, have been goals.
Sam Bennett, Over 0.5 Points
With the Panthers a game away from another title, Bennett is the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. It's not hard to see why.
Sam Bennett has 15 goals with 22 points in 22 games this postseason. He's playing incredible two-way hockey with 66 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 46 penalty minutes in the playoffs as well.
Against the Oilers, Bennett has five goals and six points. He's tallied a point in every game during the series.
Bennett has points in six of nine home games this postseason as well.
Corey Perry, Over 1.5 Shots on Net
Even if fantasy managers see the Panthers winning Game 6, they still have to include at least one Oilers player among their prop selections. It's never a bad idea to go with Connor McDavid, but the Panthers have largely smothered the Edmonton captain since the start of Game 3.
As long as we're trusting Marchand, why not go with the 40-year-old Corey Perry one more time? Perry has three goals and four points in the Stanley Cup.
His safest prop is likely shots on goal. Perry has at least two shots on net in every game this series. Perry has averaged 2.4 shots on goal since the start of the Western Conference Finals.
The last time Perry didn't get at least two shots to the goaltender in a contest was Game 2 versus the Dallas Stars in the conference finals.
Leon Draisaitl, Over 9.5 Faceoffs Won
Since this could be the last hockey game of the season, I added a fourth prop. Again, feel free to trust McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in a goal-scoring category, but I wanted to provide readers with a little variety -- four different players in four separate statistics.
The Oilers are going to get McDavid and Draisaitl on the ice as much as possible in Game 6, and they are likely to play together a lot. That means plenty of faceoffs for the German center.
Draisaitl struggled in the faceoff circle during Game 3 versus the Panthers. In all the other four games, he won at least 10 draws.
In Game 5, he won 64.7% of his faceoffs. Draisaitl has averaged 25.5 faceoffs over the past two games too, so he doesn't necessarily have to post a high faceoff win percentage to reach 10 wins Tuesday.