Underdog Fantasy NBA Finals Game 3 Props (June 10): Tyrese Haliburton To Explode?
Game 3 of the NBA Finals brings a fresh set of opportunities on Underdog Fantasy, and the prop market is loaded with value. With the series tied and heading to Indiana, expect role players to rise, stars to respond, and minutes to tighten as every possession becomes more crucial. Let’s take a look at our favorite four NBA Finals Game 3 props.
Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points
Tyrese Haliburton hasn’t quite ignited offensively in the opening two games of the NBA Finals, though he delivered a jaw-dropping dagger with a clutch jumper at 0.3 seconds left in Game 1 to give the Pacers their first lead—and the win.
Averaging a modest 15.5 points per game in this series, Haliburton has battled Oklahoma City’s relentless perimeter defense all season, topping that mark only once in four matchups. But if Indiana wants to seize the home court advantage, expect Haliburton to ramp up his aggression, launching a flurry of shots; when his three-point stroke is on, he can effortlessly surge past this line. He was far too passive in the first seven quarters of this series and that will change in Game 3.
Haliburton was an absolute dynamo for Indiana during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, boasting 24.3 points and 11.7 assists per game at home—significantly outpacing his 17.7 points and 9.3 assists on the road. He surpassed this line in all three home games against New York and in five of his last seven postseason contests on Indiana’s floor. With a regular-season home scoring average of 20.2 points, the Pacers’ franchise guard is poised to shake off his sluggish start against the Thunder and take control in Game 3.
Pascal Siakam Over 7.5 Rebounds
The Eastern Conference Finals MVP has been the heartbeat of Indiana’s offense this postseason—and the only Pacer with a championship pedigree—but in the NBA Finals, he's making just as much noise on the boards. With the Thunder downsizing their lineup, Pascal Siakam has stepped up as a rebounding machine, collecting 17 total rebounds (8.5 per game) through the first two contests. He grabbed 10 boards in Game 1 and still managed seven in a lopsided Game 2 that limited his minutes.
Siakam has already proven he can crash the glass against Oklahoma City, grabbing 10 and nine rebounds in their two regular-season meetings. With Myles Turner logging under 30 minutes in both Finals games, Siakam has become Indiana’s most reliable presence on the glass. If OKC sticks with its small-ball look featuring Cason Wallace over Isaiah Hartenstein, Siakam should feast on the boards—and even if Hartenstein reenters the starting lineup, Turner often finds himself defending the perimeter to contain Chet Holmgren’s stretch threat. With every possession at a premium in this series, Rick Carlisle will demand a rebounding edge, and the veteran forward should have no trouble hitting the 8+ mark again.
Chet Holmgren Over 14.5 Points
After a sluggish Game 1 where he managed just six points on 2-of-9 shooting, Chet Holmgren rebounded impressively in Game 2, pouring in 15 points on an efficient 6-of-11 from the field. Holmgren has consistently cleared this scoring line in both regular-season clashes against the Pacers, dropping 15 points each time.
Throughout the postseason, the lanky sharpshooter has maintained a solid 15.8 points per game, despite an uncharacteristically cold 32.9% shooting from beyond the arc. On the road, his scoring average remains steady at 15.9 points, though his three-point accuracy has dipped further to 28.9%. A sustained slump like this is hard to envision continuing, and a strong regression to the mean seems imminent. As long as the game stays competitive—which the tight five-point spread suggests—Holmgren will see heavy minutes and plenty of looks, especially with defenders focused on containing stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Obi Toppin Over 9.5 Points
After three straight double-digit playoff performances—including a scorching 17-point showing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals—Obi Toppin came crashing back to earth in Game 2, managing just three points on a frigid 12.5% shooting clip in 19 minutes. But with the series shifting back to Indiana, Toppin returns to the same floor where he lit up the Knicks for 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (including 2-of-4 from deep) in the Pacers’ Eastern Conference-clinching Game 6.
Despite a shaky 1-of-5 outing from beyond the arc in Game 2, Toppin should continue to find clean looks from long range. The Thunder's defensive scheme is predicated on allowing “technically open” threes—shots that aren’t as uncontested as they appear—but Toppin proved in Game 1 that he can capitalize, sinking 5-of-8 from downtown. Even in Game 2, OKC still allowed him five attempts from deep, underscoring their willingness to live with those chances.
Toppin isn’t just a spot-up shooter either—he’s a dynamic finisher who thrives in transition and skies for emphatic putback slams. Role players traditionally shine on their home floor, and with the series tilting back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers will be counting on their bench to make an impact. One of the league’s most underrated spark plugs, Toppin is poised to bounce back with another double-digit scoring night as Indiana looks to seize control of the Finals with a 2-1 lead.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.