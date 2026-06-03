Victor Wembanyama And 4 Other Underdog Fantasy Props For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
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The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will open up game one of the NBA Finals this Wednesday night. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.
Jalen Brunson Over 25.5 Points
Guard for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has proven over this season and playoff run that he is one of the best guards the NBA has to offer. He is not shy in big moments and has been a tone setter at the start of the series.
In his last seven game one outings, dating back to the 2023-2024 season, Brunson has scored 26 or more points in every game. In five out of seven of these contests, he has scored over 30 points. With this in mind alone, Brunson’s over at 25.5 points is one of the best props for game one.
Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points
Similar to Brunson, Victor Wembanyama has been great in game one matchups. In the three-game one contest he has played during this playoff run, he scored 41, 11, and 35 points. Going back to the regular season against New York, he scored 27 or more points once in two games. The one time he did not score 27, he had 25 points. Wembanyam averaged 29 minutes per game in these contests. In the most recent series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama averaged 37.7 MPG.
With Wembanyama’s recent success against New York, success in game ones, and increased playing time that comes with the playoffs, he should score at least 27 points Wednesday night with ease.
Karl-Anthony Towns Under 11.5 Rebounds
Big man for New York, Karl Anthony-Towns has had success on the boards as of late. In his last four games, he had 12 or more rebounds three times. Despite his recent success in covering the over on his 11.5 rebounding prop line for game one, his under is the right play.
Towns in three regular-season games against the Spurs this season had under 11.5 rebounds twice. Also, San Antonio, this season, is allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game.
OG Anunoby Under 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts
Knicks wing OG Anunoby has been one of the more important pieces in New York making the NBA Finals. He should, however, hit the under on his 23.5 combined points+rebounds+assists prop for Wednesday.
OG Anunoby covered the following prop in two of his last four games. Also, in the two games he played against the Spurs in the regular season, he hit the under on the prop in both games.
Julian Champagnie Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers
Julian Champagnie has lately struggled with his 3-point shot in home games. In his last four outings in the playoffs at home, he has had under three makes from distance in all contests. With his opponent being the Knicks, these struggles look likely to continue.
New York, when compared to all other NBA teams in their last three games of their season, has allowed the fourth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA over that stretch, 10.7. Also, Champagnie, in his last game against New York in the regular season, had under 2.5 made 3-pointers.
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Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops