Victor Wembanyama And 4 Other Underdog Fantasy Props For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will open up game one of the NBA Finals this Wednesday night. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Jalen Brunson Over 25.5 Points

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Guard for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has proven over this season and playoff run that he is one of the best guards the NBA has to offer. He is not shy in big moments and has been a tone setter at the start of the series.

In his last seven game one outings, dating back to the 2023-2024 season, Brunson has scored 26 or more points in every game. In five out of seven of these contests, he has scored over 30 points. With this in mind alone, Brunson’s over at 25.5 points is one of the best props for game one.

Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Similar to Brunson, Victor Wembanyama has been great in game one matchups. In the three-game one contest he has played during this playoff run, he scored 41, 11, and 35 points. Going back to the regular season against New York, he scored 27 or more points once in two games. The one time he did not score 27, he had 25 points. Wembanyam averaged 29 minutes per game in these contests. In the most recent series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama averaged 37.7 MPG.

With Wembanyama’s recent success against New York, success in game ones, and increased playing time that comes with the playoffs, he should score at least 27 points Wednesday night with ease.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 11.5 Rebounds

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns speaks with the media before Knicks practice on Media Day prior to the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Big man for New York, Karl Anthony-Towns has had success on the boards as of late. In his last four games, he had 12 or more rebounds three times. Despite his recent success in covering the over on his 11.5 rebounding prop line for game one, his under is the right play.

Towns in three regular-season games against the Spurs this season had under 11.5 rebounds twice. Also, San Antonio, this season, is allowing the ninth fewest rebounds per game.

OG Anunoby Under 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) reacts during the second quarter of game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks wing OG Anunoby has been one of the more important pieces in New York making the NBA Finals. He should, however, hit the under on his 23.5 combined points+rebounds+assists prop for Wednesday.

OG Anunoby covered the following prop in two of his last four games. Also, in the two games he played against the Spurs in the regular season, he hit the under on the prop in both games.

Julian Champagnie Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) talks to press during the NBA finals media day at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Julian Champagnie has lately struggled with his 3-point shot in home games. In his last four outings in the playoffs at home, he has had under three makes from distance in all contests. With his opponent being the Knicks, these struggles look likely to continue.

New York, when compared to all other NBA teams in their last three games of their season, has allowed the fourth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA over that stretch, 10.7. Also, Champagnie, in his last game against New York in the regular season, had under 2.5 made 3-pointers.

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