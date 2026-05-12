Victor Wembanyama And 4 Other Underdog Props For Game 5 Spurs vs. Timberwolves

A game five second-round playoff matchup will take place this Tuesday night between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the game.

Victor Wembanyama Under 26.5 Points

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama’s night got cut short in game four after being ejected in the second quarter. He scored just four points, going 2-5 from the field. It feels like, in game five, he should hit his under on his 26.5-point total again.

Wembanyama, in four of five home playoff games so far this postseason, has hit the under on his 26.5 points prop line for Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards, after suffering a scary ankle injury in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, looks fully back like himself in the last two games against San Antonio.

Edwards averaged 24.5 in the first two games of the series against the Spurs; in the most recent two, he has averaged 40.5 MPG. In these last two games, he has had 26 or more points in both games, scoring 36 and 32 points. If this amount of playing time follows Edwards into game five, he should have no issue scoring 26 or more points. In the seven regular-season games that Edwards played 40 or more minutes, he had 26 or more points in every single game.

Ayo Dosunmu Under 7.5 Rebounds+Assists

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu has been solid for Minnesota in their past two games against San Antonio. In these contests, he covered the over on his 7.5 rebounds+assists both times. Despite his recent success covering the over on this prop, his under on it is the correct play.

Dosunmu, this postseason outside of his most recent two games, has hit the under on his combined 7.5 rebounds+assists line for Tuesday in five out of six games. The Spurs are also notably ranked among the top 10 teams in the NBA in allowing the fewest assists and rebounds per game.

Jaden McDaniels Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wing for the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels' struggles from shooting beyond the arc continued in game four. He scored 14 points and went 0-2 from beyond the arc. This marked his ninth out of 10th game in the playoffs, where he had fewer than two made 3-pointers.

McDaniels, with his extremely low hit rate on this prop, already makes his under worth taking. Also, going back to the regular season, McDaniels, in three games against the Spurs, had under two made 3-pointers in every single game.

Julian Champagnie Over 4.5 Rebounds

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Julian Champagnie, known mainly for his perimeter shooting, has been a big help on the boards for the Spurs. In his last five games, he has had five or more rebounds four times. This trend should continue for him in game five.

Champagnie, going back to the regular season, had five or more rebounds against Minnesota twice in three games. The one game he did not cover the over on his 4.5 line for Tuesday, he grabbed four rebounds.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI