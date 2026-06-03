Victor Wembanyama Headlines Perfect DraftKings DFS Lineup For Knicks @ Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals starts tonight when the San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks. The Knicks come into this game well rested after breezing through the Eastern Conference. At the same time, the Spurs are battle-tested after knocking off the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in seven games.

This is our last series to win some money playing NBA DFS. We are going to help you build the perfect DFS lineup on DraftKings for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Captain: Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs $12,900

Going with Castle was a calculated decision based on both performance and cost. You get the most bang for your buck paying the increased price for Castle to get 1.5x fantasy points. Paying up for one of the top superstars made it far too difficult to fill out the rest of the lineup.

UTIL: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs $12,600

We weren't building a lineup without Wemby in it. He's a freak of nature who is looking to establish himself as the face of the NBA in this series. If we are going into this series with the expectations of him ultimately coming out of it as the NBA Finals MVP, it would be silly not to have him in our Game 1 lineup on his home court in San Antonio.

UTIL: Josh Hart, New York Knicks $8,200

We built this lineup around the idea that the Spurs are going to win by taking away the Knicks top options on offense. That allows us to build a complete roster without paying up for Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns. That's not to say we didn't try to figure out a way to fit Brunson in, but we couldn't build a strong enough lineup that we thought could win without his cap hit.

UTIL: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks $7,200

Along with Hart, we went with Anunoby from the Knicks. He has the ability to fill up the stat sheet, and we expect him to be one of the players to step up if the Spurs make an effort to lock down Brunson with their top defenders.

UTIL: Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs $5,400

Harper plays solid minutes and can contribute in many different ways. He even had a seven-steal game against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. He has it in him to give you a 20-10-5 game with a few big plays on defense. That's what we are hoping for in this game.

UTIL: Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs $3,600

Johnson is the best deal for his price on this slate. He comes with a low cost to help the rest of your lineup fit under the cap and should be on the court for about 15-20 minutes. If you are going to go with a low-cost option, Johnson is the player to go with.

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