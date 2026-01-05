VJ Edgecombe, James Harden, and 3 Other Underdog NBA Player Props (Monday, 1/5)

On Jan. 5, there are tons of great player prop options for the NBA. Here are five of the best ones on Underdog Fantasy for the long Monday slate of games.

Cade Cunningham Over 37.5 Pts+Asts

Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Star for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, should be in store for a big game against the New York Knicks on Monday. In his last six games, he has covered the over on his 37.5 Pts+Asts line four times. He takes this momentum into a highly anticipated game against a team they narrowly lost to in the playoffs last season. This should give Cunningham all the juice he needs to excel in this game and cover the over on this prop.

Kon Knueppel Under 15.5 Points

Jan 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the best rookies this season, Charlotte Hornets wing Kon Knueppel should struggle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Knueppel, in his last 10 games, has had 16 or more points every single time. Despite this, a game against the Thunder should lead him to getting fewer minutes in a game the Hornets will likely lose by a good amount, and he will go up against some of the best defensive wings in the NBA. This should result in him hitting the under on his 15.5 point line.

Knueppel and the Hornets have played the Thunder already this season. In the game, the rookie out of Duke had just eight points and logged 27 minutes, in what ended up being a 109-96 loss.

Devin Booker Under 23.5 Points

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have won six out of their last seven games, and do not show signs of slowing down. Devin Booker over this stretch has played well. He has had 24 or more points in four of these games. However on Monday, as he and the rest of the Suns go up against one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, in the Houston Rockets, taking Booker’s under on his 23.5 point player prop is the right play.

The Rockets this season are allowing the third-fewest points per game, and a lot of that has to do with the speed they play. Their offense runs at a snail's pace as it focuses on prioritizing possessions, which limits the opportunities that opposing teams get on the offensive end. In the year, Houston is averaging the fourth-fewest possessions per game in the NBA. This formula the Rockets have clearly led to some struggles for Booker earlier this season in a matchup between the two teams. In the game, Booker had 18 points on 13 shot attempts in 38 minutes of play.

VJ Edgecombe over 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Dec 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After cooling down slightly, Philadelphia Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe is back to looking like maybe the best rookie of the 2025 class. In his last three games, he has had 23 points or more. He has been efficient over this stretch of games shooting near 57% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc. These numbers are probably not sustainable, but going into a matchup against a Jokicless Nuggets, he and the Sixers have a good opportunity to continue their great play of late.

This season, Denver is allowing the 10th most points per game. That, combined with Jokic being out, who is averaging 12.2 rebounds per game, makes the glass more vulnerable. Even if Edgecombe's offense is not clicking as it has in the past three games, he could still cover the over on his 21.5 pts+rebs line with his ability to crash the boards. Over the season, the rookie has five games with seven or more rebounds.

James Harden Over 8.5 Assists

Jan 3, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez (28) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard has been looking like his old self of late, and veteran James Harden has been right by his side in playing solid basketball, as the Los Angeles Clippers look to turn their season around. Harden in the Clippers' latest game showed off his playmaking ability, dishing out 12 assists against the Boston Celtics. He should be able to follow up this high-assist total with another on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors, over their last three games, are allowing the most assists in the NBA at 33.7 per contest.

