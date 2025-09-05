Kyler Murray, Emeka Egbuka & 14 More Sneaky DFS GPP Picks On DraftKings And FanDuel
Both DraftKings and FanDuel are giving away one million dollars to their top contest in Week 1 of the season. Beating large fields takes some luck, along with building three parts of your lineup: core QB/receiver stacks, foundation players, and top value plays. Choosing a defense most likely falls within a range of your remaining available salary, rather than a key part of your team build.
DraftKings has an entry fee of $5 with $3.5 million prize pool. They need 832,342 teams to sell out.
At FanDuel, they are running a DFS promotion for $2.75 NFL No Sweat Sunday Million. Anyone entering their event with cash entries will be repaid in DFS credits if they lose. All other winnings will be deposited in players' accounts like any other week. In essence, it’s a free shot at a million dollars, but any losing dollars will need to be played through their site a second time. Their contest consists of 654,761 entries with a $5 entry fee. Here’s a look at their top payoffs:
Earlier this week, I did a recap of DraftKings 2024 Millionaire Maker winners while adding some DFS strategy insight.
Top Foundation Players
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,000/FD: $8,800)
The fantasy market is well aware of Robinson’s finish last season (he scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine of his final 11 starts). His salary requires him to score over 30.00 fantasy points to be a winning investment, a level Robinson never reached in 2024. His best outing vs. Tampa last year came in Week 8 (106 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches).
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $7,600/FD: $8,100)
Last season, the Rams’ wide receivers led the NFL in catches (268), receiving yards (3,357), and targets (404), highlighting an excellent opportunity for Nacua in most weeks. He is a volume receiving option who gets plenty of chances to pad his stats. To reach an impact score, Matthew Stafford must finish drives with passing touchdowns, and hopefully, one or more land in Nacua's hands. In addition, Los Angeles gives their running backs low pass-catching chances while lacking an active WR3 option.
WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $7,400/FD: $7,900)
I’ll come out of the 2025 season-long draft season with no shares of Collins due to his first-round ADP in most drafts. I love his ceiling and potential, but I can’t trust that he’ll be on the field for an entire season. Last year, Collins was a stud in three (6/117, 8/135/1, and 12/151/1) of his first four games before missing five games. CJ Stroud will get him the ball deep downfield, with a good feel for where he is in the end zone. I expect him to be active with a touchdown.
Mid-Tier Values
RB Ashton Jeanty, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $7,000/FD: $6,400)
At FanDuel, I’m treating Jeanty as a free square. His salary is mispriced, giving him an excellent chance at delivering a 3X outcome by scoring over 20.00 fantasy points. He’ll reach rush for over 100 yards with either a long run or a second touchdown to fill his salary bucket at DraftKings. Earlier this summer, I highlighted his expected usage in a breakout article.
WR Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $6,800/FD: $7,700)
DFS pricing will take a couple of weeks to catch up with Thomas’s ceiling. He brings a high floor and explosive value with the talent to draw a top-tier salary in the realm of Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Jaguars looked for early and often over his final five games (8/86, 10/105/2, 9/132/1, 7/91/1, and 7/103) in 2025.
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $6,500/FD: $7,000)
Paying up for a tight end in the daily games tends to be a losing proposition for two reasons. Each week, a much lower-priced tight end will come in, but they will be challenging to identify, and many teams will roster him. Secondly, a player at Bower’s salary level must gain over 100 yards with a touchdown to create enough for an edge at tight end. I view him as a difference-maker, with the talent and opportunity to beat most wide receivers in 2025.
Values
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,400)
This week, I searched around for defensive player stats to help spot favorable WR/CB matchups. I pulled the data from Pro Football Reference and modified some information into fantasy-relevant stats. On the list was CB Jonathan Jones (64/852/7 on 103 targets) of the Saints, which clicked on another reason to roster the discounted Harrison in Week 1. He has scoring upside, but the Cardinals and Kyler Murray must increase his targets to reach elite WR1 status.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa By Buccaneers (DK: $4,600/FD: $5,000)
With Chris Godwin downgraded to doubtful for Week 1, Egbuka gained more fantasy value in all formats. He has been flying up draft boards this summer, and his DFS playability will be highlighted everywhere due to his favorable salary.
WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $4,500/FD: $5,300)
Injuries at wide receiver for the 49ers suggest an active role for Pearsall in Week 1 of the season, even if Jauan Jennings crawls on the field. His 2024 year ended with two impact showings (8/141/1 and 6/69/1) for his low salary. Pearsall will also be easy to identify this week.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (DK: $4,300/FD: $5,200)
Over the past week or so, the Jaylen Reed foot injury news has turned in the wrong direction, suggesting a longer-term injury. As a result, another Packers receiver must pick up the slack. The only other healthy wideouts on Green Bay’s roster are Matthew Golden and Malik Health. The Packers’ first-round receiver will be the player most will gravitate toward in the DFS games, giving Doubs one-off value in a different way.
WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (DK: $4,200/FD: $4,800)
The trade of Adam Thielen gives Legette a natural increase in targets, with salary price adjustments after the deal. He brings first-round draft pedigree (2024), along with an edge in size (6’3” and 225 lbs.). In 2024, Carolina featured him closer to the line of scrimmage (10.1 YPC) while showing a much more explosive profile in his final season at South Carolina (71/1,255/7 – 17.7 yards per catch). Legette could play well as a salary savior in a corralled game stack with Brian Thomas.
TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $4,300/FD: $5,200)
Pitts is an intriguing player for me in Week 1, but he brings a boom-or-bust feel. The key for me rostering him in the DFS market is the availability of Darnell Mooney. If the Falcons’ WR2 doesn’t play, Pitts draws a brighter shade of green in Week 1. Atlanta has already stated this summer that they want to run more wide receiver routes, a hint of him regaining his rookie form. With a 16.00 point fantasy day, Pitts will be worth his fantasy investment.
Here’s a look at the top quarterback plays:
Kyler Murray, Arizona Murray (DK: $6,400/FD: $7,700)
Murray is my top projected quarterback this week, requiring him to pass for at least two touchdowns while maintaining his high floor in the run game. He has two talented receivers, but the Saints must show up offensively to force the Cardinals to pass the ball in the second half.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $5,300/FD: $7,000)
The combination of Lawrence and Brian Thomas this week grades well in team builds in the DFS market. He also has the services of the talented Travis Hunter (breakout player of the year), and Carolina has some playable pieces on the other side of a game stack.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,600)
At FanDuel, Maye appears to be an overlooked asset in the DFS market. He’s priced with the have-not at quarterback despite having a rising profile this summer. His ability to run is a plus, and Stefon Diggs gives him a true number-one receiving option. I’m a fan of Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers this week, creating a foundation of a game stack.
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns (DK: $4,900/FD: $6,600)
The Browns have the passing tools to throw the ball more than 40 times if the game flow leads to them playing a chase game. I expect big things from Joe Burrow this year, but I didn’t give him full-throttle projections in Week 1. I expect Cinci to score, suggesting a winning day for Flacco. His salary is dirt cheap at DraftKings, and a 300-yard passing day with two touchdowns would deliver a 4X outcome. He should be paired with Jerry Jeudy or David Njoku, while Cedric Tillman is the dark horse receiving option in this game.