Week 14 NFL DFS Must-Roster Studs on DraftKings & FanDuel Including Josh Allen & JSN

Multiple top-end fantasy players will be off the main slate on Sunday due to four teams on a bye and many star players playing on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights. Last week was a low-scoring week in the DFS market, coming on the heels of some massive fantasy stats in Week 12.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,700/FD: $9,200)

Allen comes off his lowest output in passing yards (123) this season, partly due to attempting only 23 passes. He gave away his Week 11 (47.85 fantasy points) edge over the past two weeks (12.65 and 18.95 fantasy points) while facing Houston and Pittsburgh on the road. Allen has been at his best when at home (34.07 fantasy points per game – 21 touchdowns), compared to 20.08 fantasy points on the road.

The Bengals have the third-worst quarterback defense (290.65). They allow 7.9 yards per pass attempt, with 27 touchdowns. Cincinnati has played well against quarterbacks in the run game (51/191/2 – 3.7 yards per rush).

Joe Flacco (290/1)

Trevor Lawrence (271/3)

Carson Wentz (173/2)

Bo Nix (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Jared Goff (258/3)

Jordan Love (285 combined yards with one touchdown)

Aaron Rodgers (249/4)

Justin Fields (275 combined yards with one touchdown)

Caleb Williams (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Drake Maye (316 combined yards with one touchdown)

Lamar Jackson (273 combined yards)

Allen is projected to score 27.53 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring in Week 14, giving him almost 3.5X floor in his fantasy points per $1,000. He is the top-rated quarterback in Week 14.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (DK: $8,800/FD: $9,200)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins come off four consecutive home games, with one played overseas. They gave Achane 20 or more touches in five consecutive matchups, leading to 721 combined yards with four touchdowns and 22 catches (25.42 fantasy points per game in DraftKings scoring). He tends to have a high floor catching the ball, but the Saints shut him out in this area in Week 13 on one target. Achane rushed for over 100 yards on his last three starts (22/174/2, 21/120, and 22/134/1).

The Jets rank 23rd vs. running backs (247.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed only seven touchdowns to backs, but New York gives up big plays vs. run (4.5 yards per rush) and receiving (9.2 yards per catch).

James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)

De’Von Achane (20/99/1 with one catch for two yards)

Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with a four-yard TD catch)

Chase Brown (105 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)

TreVeyon Henderson (93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches)

Derrick Henry (88 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)

Bijan Robinson (23/142/1 with five catches for 51 yards)

The Dolphins hope to continue their run to the .500 mark with a win over New York, saving their head coach's job and opening a slight crack at a playoff berth. Achane has a very winnable matchup this week, and I have him projected as the top running back at DraftKings.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $9,300/FD: $9,700)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Chiefs and Texans held Taylor to no touchdowns over the past two weeks. He played well against Houston (121 combined yards with three catches on 24 touches), but the Colts’ defense struggled to get the Texans off the field (34:58 time of possession).

Before Indy’s bye week, Taylor scored three touchdowns in five of his previous eight matchups. He has been on the winning DFS ticket in DraftKings Millionaire Maker five times this season.

The Jaguars have the fourth-best defense against running backs (221.80 fantasy points). They allow only 3.7 yards per rush with backs scoring seven touchdowns. Their success has been helped by facing only 17.3 rushing attempts per game by running backs.

Christian McCaffrey (141 combined yards with one touchdown and nine catches)

Kareem Hunt (7/49/2 with one catch for eight yards)

Ashton Jeanty (89 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)

Woody Marks (14/63/1 with two catches for 18 yards)

Jacksonville has faced a favorable running back schedule this year. Last season, Taylor dominated the Jaguars in Week 18 (34/177/1 with one catch for three yards). His matchup is against the grain, and Daniel Jones is battling a leg injury. Despite these factors, Taylor’s scoring upside and high volume opportunity keep him in the mix as a foundation player in Week 14.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $9,000/FD: $9,800)

The Vikings were the first team in 2025 to slow down Smith-Njigba. He caught two of his four targets for 23 yards. Seattle threw the ball only 26 times, completing 14 passes while averaging 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

Many times this season, the bust player of the week has rebounded to post an impact game. Smith-Njigba scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine matchups in PPR formats. He brings an elite floor with the tools to post an impact game if Seattle ups their pass attempts.

The Falcons are about league-average in wide receiver defense (372.90 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 13 touchdowns, with wideouts gaining 12.5 yards per catch.

Ricky Pearsall (4/108)

Marvin Harrison (6/66/1)

Emeka Egbuka (7/163/1)

Brian Thomas (8/90/1)

Puka Nacua (7/75)

Sam Darnold comes into Week 14 with an ankle issue, but it appears to be minor. Smith-Njigba should rebound in a big way in this matchup. I have him projected to catch seven passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: