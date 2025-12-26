Week 17 DraftKings & FanDuel Affordable Targets Including Ashton Jeanty & 2 Cardinals

Winning Week 17 DFS contests isn’t just about paying up for superstars—it’s about identifying the affordable players who can outperform their salaries in high-leverage matchups. This breakdown highlights the best low- to mid-tier DraftKings and FanDuel targets, including Ashton Jeanty and multiple Cardinals positioned to thrive.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,600)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls an audible against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With a shootout expected in Cincinnati between the Cardinals and Bengals, both quarterbacks rank first and second this week. Brissett draws the number one ranking in Week 17. He comes off his worst game (218 combined yards with one touchdown) since taking over the starting job in Week 6. Over his last nine games, Brissett averaged 317 combined yards, 2.1 touchdowns, and 42.8 passes per game.

The Bengals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (360.30) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They gain 8.1 yards per pass attempt with 33 touchdowns (30 passing and three rushing). Cincinnati also has extreme risk vs. tight ends (105/1,362/15 on 148 targets). Three quarterbacks scored over 30.00 fantasy points.

Bo Nix (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Caleb Williams (333 combined yards with three touchdowns and a receiving touchdown)

Josh Allen (339 combined yards with four touchdowns)

Despite his success, Brissett had yet to post a game with over 30.00 fantasy points. There will be many passes in the air in this game, giving the Cardinals plenty of scoring chances. I have him projected to pass for 330 yards, with 2.5 touchdowns, and to rush for 13 yards.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $6,100/FD: $7,500)

Last week in the DFS market, Jeanty had the look of a player to avoid due to facing the Texans’ defense. He hit on a 60-yard catch for a touchdown in the third quarter and closed out the Raiders’ scoring with a 51-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. His two explosive plays led to Jeanty’s second-best professional game (24/128/1 with one catch for 60 yards and one score – 31.80 fantasy points). He’s scored fewer than 17.00 fantasy points (PPR) in 11 contests.

The Giants have extreme risk vs. running backs (31st – 422.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They allow 5.8 yards per carry with backs scoring 18 touchdowns. Despite their weakness, New York held running backs to under 20.00 fantasy points in three of their past five matchups. Three offenses dominated them with their running backs.

PHI (26/256/1 with four catches for 24 yards and one score)

SF (37/157/2 with six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown)

DET (20/237/2 with 14 catches for 64 yards and one touchdown)

With Brock Bowers out for the remainder of the season, New York should commit more personnel to stop Jeanty, which could lead to him being a trap for the DFS team chasing last week’s points. His matchup is favorable, and he has minimal competition for touches. In my early projections, I had Jeanty on a path to gain 127 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (DK: $5,900/FD: $6,400)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last week, TreVeyon Henderson left the game with a concussion, putting him at risk of playing in Week 17. He turned in a limited practice on Wednesday, giving a chance to be on the field in some fashion this week.

The Patriots have a favorable matchup against the Jets. They’ve given Stevenson RB1 snaps over the past two games (67% and 84%), but he only had 19 touches (Week 15 – 6/50 with three catches for 27 yards and Week 16 – 8/51/1 with two catches for 27 yards).

James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)

Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with one catch for four yards and a score)

TreVeyon Henderson (93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches)

Bijan Robinson (23/142/1 with five catches for 51 yards)

Miami’s running backs (32/216/3 with one catch for 13 yards)

Travis Etienne (105 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches)

New York slipped to 30th in fantasy points allowed (413.10) to running backs after struggling in three matchups over the past month (ATL – 43.80, MIA – 41.90, and JAC – 43.40). The Jets have allowed 24 touchdowns to backs, with them shining in the passing game (52/467/8 – 9.0 yards per catch).

New England is almost a two-touchdown favorite, suggesting a heavy dose of rushing attempts and success by Stevenson in this contest. I have him projected to be a top 12 running back in Week 17 (93 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches) while waiting for an update on Henderson’s role.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $6,400/FD: $6,900)

The Bengals/Cardinals game stack is in play this week. Wilson comes off a down game (2/52/1 on three targets) due to Marvin Harrison Jr. returning to game action. He extended his scoring streak to three games (four TDs) while offering three impact games (15/185, 10/118, and 11/142/2) over the past six weeks. The Cardinals gave Wilson elite targets in four games (18, 15, 16, and 11).

Despite a low-ranking defense, the Bengals rank second in the NFL vs. wide receivers (364.40 fantasy points). Wideouts account for only 43.3% of their receptions allowed and 46.6% of their receiving yards. Cincinnati allows 13.1 yards per catch to wide receivers, with eight touchdowns. Only one wideout has gained 100 receiving yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (8/100)

Wilson is far from a lock to post enough fantasy stats for his salary if Marvin Harrison Jr. plays. He had WR1 snaps (86%) last week, compared to 51% by Harrison. The chemistry between Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals’ wide receiver is special, giving Wilson a green light to play in the DFS market in Week 17.

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants (DK: $5,700/FD: $6,100)

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

A no-show by the Giants’ offense in Week 16 led to Robinson falling outside the top 12 wide receivers for the season after catching only three of his six targets for 19 yards. He also had a rush for three yards. He’s scored fewer than 9.00 fantasy points in five games this season. His best two games (8/142/1 and 9/156/1) have come on the road. New York gave Robinson double-digit targets in five of his previous nine starts.

The Raiders hold wide receivers to low yards per catch (12.0), which comes with a high catch rate (67.9%). Las Vegas ranks 24th defending wideouts (508.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Only two players gained over 100 receiving yards.

Kayshon Boutte (6/103)

George Pickens (9/144/1)

Robinson’s possession skill set should play well in this matchup, but he must score a touchdown to fill his salary bucket. I have him projected to catch six passes for 67 yards with a touchdown in Week 17.

