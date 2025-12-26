Week 17 Must-Roster DraftKings & FanDuel Stars Including Joe Burrow & Trey McBride

The final two weeks of the NFL season will be challenging to gauge at the back end of the player pool. The best talent with elite seasons should continue to play well, especially if their teams have a healthy core of offensive players. The DFS market chasing struggling options on low-scoring teams tends to be a donation path. Here’s a look at the top foundation building blocks in Week 17:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,500/FD: $8,700)

In the Bengals/Cardinals game, both quarterbacks rank first and second in my projections this week, highlighted by the top over/under (53.5) on the main slate on Sunday. Based on Burrow’s salary and my projections, he is the better play at DraftKings while ranking second at FanDuel. He’s coming off his best game (309/4), where Cincinnati scored 45 points against Miami.

Over their last nine games, the Bengals have scored over 30 points in six matchups (33, 38, 42, 32, 34, and 45), but they were shut out in their last home game vs. the Ravens. Burrow averaged 35.7 passes over his previous three starts while completing 70.1% of his passes and gaining 7.7 yards per pass attempt.

Shawn Childs

The Cardinals are league-average defending quarterbacks (305.70 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 27 touchdowns (25 passing and two rushing) to QBs. Five of their last six opponents scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns formats.

Brock Purdy (200/3)

Trevor Lawrence (285 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Matthew Stafford (281/3)

C.J. Stroud (270 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Kirk Cousins (194 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Rain is expected for the Bengals’ game on Sunday, but the temperature will be unseasonably warm (in the 60s). I have Burrow projected to pass for 302 yards with three touchdowns, giving him a 4X outlook for this matchup. The Cardinal should press the issue on the scoreboard, creating many touchdowns for both teams.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,800/FD: $9,300)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) looks on during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With two weeks to go in the season, McCaffery is now a long shot to gain over 1,000 yards receiving. He needs eight catches to reach 100 for the third time in his career while sitting at 849 receiving yards. The 49ers have given him 372 touches this year, leading to 1,888 combined yards with 16 touchdowns. He comes off his third impact game (32.60 fantasy points – 146 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches).

The Bears will give up big plays in the run game (4.7 yards per carry) to running backs while grading better in defending them in the passing game (6.3 yards per catch). Chicago sits 14th in fantasy points allowed (326.00) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed 12 touchdowns to backs. Three offenses scored over 30 fantasy points.

Detroit Lions (26/155/2 with four catches for 14 yards)

Las Vegas Raiders (25/200/1 with three catches for 28 yards and two scores)

Pittsburgh Steelers (28/160/1 with six catches for 30 yards)

McCaffrey has a touchdown in 12 of his 15 starts, highlighted by a five-game scoring streak (seven TDs). Last week, the 49ers created bigger running lanes for him (21/117 – 5.6 yards per carry), an area he has struggled with this season (3.7 yards per rush). I have him projected to gain 139 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches. For McCaffrey to fill his salary bucket this week, he needs to gain over 100 yards rushing or receiving while scoring at least two touchdowns.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (DK: $8,000/FD: $9,000)

Cook’s salary has crept closer to the top running backs in Week 17, but he doesn’t have the same elite potential on all three downs as Christian McCaffrey, De’Von Achane, and Bijan Robinson. Over his last two starts, he scored five times, lifting his season total to 14 touchdowns (18 in 2024). Cook rushed for over 100 yards in four of his last five games (105/564/5 with 11 catches for 98 yards and one score) while gaining over 100 combined yards in his other matchup.

Shawn Childs

Offenses can be successful against the Eagles with their running backs. They allow big plays to backs in the passing game (56/565/4 – 10.1 yards per catch) while giving up 17 touchdowns to the running back position. Eight running backs have gained over 100 combined yards.

Kyren Williams (112 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Bucky Irving (165 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches)

Cam Skattebo (110 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches)

Josh Jacobs (107 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)

Jahmyr Gibbs (146 combined yards with five catches)

Javonte Williams (101 yards and two catches)

Kyle Monangai (22/130/1)

D’Andre Swift (18/125/1 with one catch for 13 yards)

The Bills run the ball well (471/2,383/27), and they’ve upped their running back usage in the passing game over their last seven matchups (38/382/3 on 45 targets). Cook seems overpriced, but he’s playing well with a better-than-expected matchup, especially if the Bills give him more chances in the passing game.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $8,300/FD: $9,400)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chase’s scoring drought sits at seven games, and he only has one touchdown this year with Joe Burrow behind center. Since the Bengals’ starting quarterback returned to the starting lineup, Chase gained over 100 yards in three (7/110, 10/132, and 9/109) of his four starts while averaging 12.25 targets. His three impact games (14/165/1, 6/110/2, and 16/161/1) have come at home, where Chase is averaging 30.00 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring.

The Cardinals sit 14th in wide receiver defense (434.40 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They allow 12.7 yards per catch to wideouts, with them scoring 11 touchdowns. Wide receivers account for only 50.2% of their receptions allowed and 58.3% of receiving yards. Four players have gained over 100 yards.

Tetairoa McMillan (6/100)

Ricky Pearsall (8/117)

Calvin Ridley (5/131)

Puka Nacua (7/167/2)

Based on his home success and direction of the Bengals’ offense last week, Chase has a free square look in this matchup while having the tools and opportunity to post a different-maker game (three TDs and over 200 yards receiving). I have him projected to catch eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, putting him close to delivering a 4X showing in this matchup.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $8,600/FD: $9,600)

The missing link in Smith-Njigba’s ceiling remains below-par passing attempts for Seattle on the year (428 – 28.5 per game). Seattle threw the ball more over their last three matchups (30, 36, and 34), resulting in them averaging 263 passing yards. Sam Darnold continues to make big plays (55 completions of 20 yards or more, with 12 gaining at least 40 yards), highlighted by him 8.7 yards per pass attempt.

Smith-Njigba has a floor of seven catches in 11 of his 15 starts while gaining at least 90 yards in 14 matchups. He needs 363 receiving yards over his final games to reach 2,000 yards. In his last two road contests, Smith-Njigba scored twice in each matchup (8/167/2 and 7/92/2).

Shawn Childs

The Panthers rank 12th in wide receiver defense (421.70 fantasy points). They will give up big plays (12.7 yards per catch), with wideouts scoring 11 touchdowns. Five wide receivers have gained over 100 yards.

Stefon Diggs (6/101)

Jaylen Waddle (6/110/1)

George Pickens (9/168/1)

Chris Olave (5/104/1)

Drake London (7/119)

Smith-Njigba has a high floor with a sneaky ceiling if game flow creates more passing chances for the Seahawks. His matchup suggests seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $7,500/FD: $8,000)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many times this year, a bust player has rebounded with an impact game. The stars for this equation couldn’t align better for McBride this week. He faced the worst tight end defense in the league, while coming off a disappointing showing. When at his best, McBride has scored over 20.00 fantasy points in six games, highlighted by his Week 15 success (37.40 fantasy points). He has a floor of five catches in 14 of his 15 starts while gaining over 100 yards in three contests.

Shawn Childs

The Bengals allowed over 29.00 fantasy points to tight ends in five contests. They allow 13.0 yards per catch, with 15 touchdowns. Cincinnati is last in tight end defense (331.20 fantasy points).

Cleveland Browns (10/100)

Minnesota Vikings (6/61/2)

Detroit Lions (7/101/2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11/141/4)

Chicago Bears (7/128/2)

New England Patriots (10/154/1)

Baltimore Ravens (10/159)

Buffalo Bills (11/137/2)

The Cardinals’ tight ends have 142 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns this year on 192 targets, resulting in 341.40 fantasy points. McBride accounts for 81.66% of Arizona production at this position. His great matchup points to nine catches for 117 yards and one touchdown in Week 17.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: