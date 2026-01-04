Week 18 DFS: Sneaky Team Stacks No One’s Talking About

As we head into the final week of the fantasy football season, making the right start/sit decisions will determine the winners and losers of league championships. Looking at the Week 18 slate of games, several under-the-radar team stacks stand out for fantasy football. Let’s break down these sneaky stacks and see which players could produce in their final game of the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys

Although the Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention, head coach Brian Schottenheimer stated that his offensive starters are set to play in Week 18. Dak Prescott leads the NFL with 4,482 passing yards, but veteran Matthew Stafford is right on his heels with 4,448. Star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and are looking to finish their seasons strong. The Cowboys will head on the road to face the New York Giants, who have been susceptible through the air all season long. The Giants’ defense has allowed the 25th-most points to opposing wide receivers, so the Cowboys’ duo could have a big day. Stack the Dallas stars for a high-upside DFS outcome.

New York Giants

Looking at the other side of the matchup, the New York Giants were also eliminated from playoff contention before Week 18. However, the Giants’ coaching staff is still looking to assess the talent they have heading into next season. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming off a big Week 17 performance in which he completed 22 passes for 207 yards. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Dart has proven he’s a fantasy weapon, and his dual-threat production makes him dangerous against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the most points to opposing quarterbacks this year. With Wan’Dale Robinson recently placed on IR with a season-ending injury, look for Darius Slayton or Isaiah Hodgins to step up and provide DFS value this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot at stake in Week 18. They can clinch the AFC South division title with a win and could even secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC if other results break their way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been lighting it up in fantasy, scoring at least 24 points in three straight weeks. Jakobi Meyers is the safe wide receiver to stack with Lawrence. Meanwhile, Parker Washington is emerging in the Jacksonville offense but carries a high-risk, high-upside profile. Tight end Brenton Strange is also worth a look in a Jaguars' DFS stack.

