Dylan Sampson, Tyler Warren, and 3 More Value DFS Plays on DraftKings And FanDuel

A few of the best value DFS plays on the NFL’s main Sunday slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Gray Deyo

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass Friday, July 25, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass Friday, July 25, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the second week of the NFL now in action, there are some players being extremely undervalued on Sunday’s main slate. Here are five of those undervalued players who have the potential of being a part of the top winning DFS lineups in week 2.

Elic Ayomanor (DK: $3,200/FD: $4,800)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor value DFS play
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) watches his teammates during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans' rookie receiver had an underwhelming week, stats-wise. A closer look reveals that his Week 1 performance had the potential to yield some serious DFS points.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, he had just two receptions for 13 yards. But out of all the wide receivers last week, Ayomanor had the most air yards on incomplete yards–120. At the price he is at on both DraftKings and FanDuel, he may be worth the risk to play, given the potential output he showed in week one.

Dylan Sampson (DK: $5,200/FD: $5,500)

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson value DFS play
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) and safety Jordan Battle (27) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even with Quinshon Judkins trending to play in week two, Dylan Sampson still will likely be the most used RB in the Cleveland backfield for now. In week one, he drew great volume in a tightly contested game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sampson had the most rushes in the game for the Browns with 12, and picked up 29 yards. He showed his pass-catching ability, snagging a game-high eight receptions for 64 yards. The listed RB1 for the Browns going into the contest, Jerome Ford, had just six rushing attempts for eight yards and one reception for negative three yards.

At the price point Sampson is at, he is definitely worth the plug-and-play.

Tyler Warren (DK: $4,500/FD: $5,500)

Colts tight end Tyler Warren value DFS play
Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) work to bring down Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) during the second half of a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren, despite finishing as TE3 in PPR fantasy formats, is still being undervalued. Last week, he recorded seven receptions for 76 yards. He could have had an even bigger game if his team were in a competitive contest, but he and the Colts claimed their season-opening victory against the Miami Dolphins rather early. 40 out of the 70 plays they ran in the 33-8 win were runs.

Playing against a tough Denver Broncos this week, they will likely be close in the contest or trailing, resulting in more pass plays. And Warren in week one looked to be one of QB Daniel Jones' favorite targets, getting the most receptions on the team.  

Calvin Austin III (DK: $4,700/FD: $5,400)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III value DFS play
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the worst passing offenses in 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked to have a new offense in 2025, and third-year receiver Calvin Austin III was a big part of it. In 2024, the Steelers ranked 26th in passing yards per game, averaging 195.3. In their lone game in 2025 against a good New York Jets secondary, they had 218 passing yards. In that contest, Austin III had four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh takes on the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed 265 yards last week. Austin III has had big chunk plays in his career, and at the price point he is at after a great week one showing, he should be considered being played in DFS with his offense trending up, and the defense he is playing trending down.

Breece Hall (DK: $6,200/FD: $7,300)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall value DFS play
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) at MetLife Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After a disappointing 2024 season, New York Jets running back Breece Hall appeared to be the player fantasy and DFS players once knew him as. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Hall rushed 19 times for 107 yards and had two receptions for 38 yards. Last year, he averaged 13.1 rushing attempts a game.

On top of him being used as a legit RB1, the Steelers play the team that allowed the most rushing yards in week one, the Buffalo Bills. These factors make him a great play in DFS in week two. If he can find the endzone as well, which he did not in week one, he will almost certainly outplay his price.

