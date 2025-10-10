Drake Maye Headlines Best Week 6 DFS Quarterbacks on DraftKings & FanDuel
Five weeks into the 2025 DraftKings Millionaire Maker season, value has been the theme at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes had the highest salary ($6,000) in Week 4, while Justin Fields has helped two daily gamers win one million dollars. Here are the leaders in overall wins by position:
Running Back
- Jonathan Taylor (3)
- Christian McCaffrey (2)
Wide Receiver
- Puka Nacua (2)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2)
- Emeka Egbuka (2)
- Romo Odunze (2)
- Ricky Pearsall (2)
Tight Ends
- Jake Ferguson (2)
Three weeks have been won with a bare quarterback (Fields won with Breece Hall, but there was a minimal tie in value via the pass). Russell Wilson delivered his win with a double stack at wide receiver (Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson). Geno Smith/Tre Tucker proved to be a low-value winning hookup.
Byrce Young, Carolina Panthers (DK: $4,800/FD: $7,000)
The Miami Dolphins forgot how to play run defense last week against the Panthers, leading to Rico Dowdle amassing 234 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches on his 23 touches. As a result, Young finished with under 200 passing yards (198/2) for the third consecutive week and fourth time this year. His only successful passing day came in Arizona (328/3), when the Panthers threw the ball 55 times.
Dallas has allowed the most completions (131) and passing yards (1,520) after five games. Quarterbacks are gaining 8.4 yards per pass attempt, with 12 passing scores (2nd) and 150.00 fantasy points (30.00 per game – most in the league). Before last week (five sacks), the Cowboys only had five sacks over their first four matchups.
Young offers a low salary in the DFS market this week, and his top wide receiver grades well in this matchup. In addition, Dallas offers two intriguing, correlated plays with either Javonta Williams or George Pickens. The only downside is that this game stack will be easy to identify. I have Young ranked eighth at DraftKings and seventh at FanDuel.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $6,000/FD: $7,600)
After two great days in fantasy points (32.20 and 26.00) to open the season at home against Miami and Denver, Jones had ranked outside the top 11 quarterback scoring (18.10 – 12th, 15.10 – 23rd, and 18.80 in 18th) in his last three starts. Over this span, Indianapolis scored 33.7 points per game with 13 touchdowns and four field goals over 29 possessions. The Colts have scored 31 times over their 46 offensive series (67.4%) this year.
Jones offers strength in his completion rate (71.3%) and yards per pass attempt (8.6), suggesting better touchdown outcomes this week and down the road.
Heading into Week 7, the Cardinals allowed the most pass attempts (207) in the NFL while ranking 29th in completions (128). Surprisingly, they sit ninth in quarterback defense (91.45 fantasy points). Their success is tied to giving up short yards per pass attempt (6.4) and minimal damage on the ground (13/48/0). Their defensive success has been helped by facing below-par quarterbacks (Spencer Rattler, Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, and Cam Ward).
Jonathan Taylor draws the top running back seed at many sites this week, and the Cardinals will be game planning to try to slow him down. Jones will be an against-the-grain play this matchup, and he may steal a touchdown on the ground. I’m thinking a stack with Tyler Warren in this matchup, as I expect Indianapolis to attack with the pass earlier in the game.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,800)
After a franchise-changing win in Buffalo, Maye must avoid a letdown game against the Saints after they picked off the New York Giants in Week 5. His completion rate has been higher than 73.0% over his last four starts (82.6%, 75.7%, 82.4%, and 73.3%) while gaining over 9.1 yards per pass attempt. From Week 2 to Week 4, Maye averaged 23.57 fantasy points per game at DraftKings, suggesting a 4X rating before the lights go on for the game.
New Orleans has the 27th-ranked quarterback defense (122.70 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 12 quarterbacks touchdowns while facing only 30.2 passes per game. Josh Allen beat their defense for 257 combined yards with three touchdowns. The Saints faced Kyler Murray, Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, and Jaxson Dart in their other four matchups.
Maye’s ability to run helps his floor, and the Patriots are favored on the road. With two touchdowns and 250 combined yards, he’ll be in striking distance of a winning DFS play. A third score could be enough to steal the quarterback value in DraftKings Millionaire Maker. Kayshon Boutte has been quiet since Week 1 (6/103). New England may go out of their way to get him a score, given his college ties to LSU and his upbringing in Louisiana, creating a low-value hookup situation.