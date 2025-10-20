Week 7 MNF DraftKings Tight End Rankings: Cade Otton vs. Sam LaPorta vs. AJ Barner
Many times in two-game slates, punting the tight end position creates salary cap relief needed for impact players at running back and wide receiver. In addition, pairing a low-priced tight end with his quarterback can create a low-value hook-up situation.
Week 7 Monday Night Football Tight End Projections
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($3,700)
Over the past two weeks (4/81 and 5/51), Otton has been more active in the Bucs’ passing game due to injuries to their wide receivers. He capitalized on Chris Godwin's missing time in 2024 by posting elite tight end stats in three consecutive starts (8/100, 9/81/2, and 8/77/1). I had him projected as the top tight end earlier this week because Tampa will likely need to chase on the scoreboard, and the Bucs appeared to be playing without their top three wide receivers. Once Mike Evans was upgraded, I had to taper back Otton’s projection.
The Lions’ defense will also be without a top player in the secondary (S Brian Branch), and they’ve already had injuries at cornerback. Tight ends have 29 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets vs. Detroit.
- Tucker Kraft (2/16/1)
- Cole Kmet (2/29)
- Mark Andrews (6/91/2)
- Harold Fannin (2/24)
- Mike Gesicki (2/15)
- Travis Kelce (6/78)
Otton remains a top choice at tight end or even at flex this week.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (DK $4,300)
The Lions jump-started LaPorta in his last two games (5/92/1 and 5/55/1). He has six targets or fewer in his last five matchups. In Week 1, Detroit looked his way nine times, leading to a season-high six catches for 79 yards. Last year, LaPorta had two catches for 13 yards against Tampa Bay (4/36 and 9/65 in 2023).
The Buccaneers rank 24th in tight end defense (85.00 fantasy points) while allowing four touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts (7/59)
- Dalton Schultz (3/29)
- Mason Taylor (4/18)
- Dallas Goedert (4/37/2)
- AJ Barner (7/53/2)
- Jake Tonges (6/58)
Based on Tampa’s recent struggles against below top-tier tight ends, LaPorta remains a live option in this game based on his recent success and favorable salary.
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $3,300)
Sam Darnold has done a nice job mixing in Barner over the past three weeks, leading to three playable showings (3/32/1, 7/52/2, and 3/71). On the downside, he has three targets or fewer in five of his six starts while relying on scoring (four TDs) to produce playable stats for his salary three times. The Seahawks have had him on the field for 78.5% of their snaps.
Houston ranks first in tight end defense (21/172/1 on 30 targets), helped greatly by their schedule.
- Davis Allen (1/13/1)
- Cade Otton (3/25)
- Brenton Strange (6/61)
- Chig Okonkwo (1/4)
- Mark Andrews (2/22 – no Lamar Jackson)
I don’t expect Barner to see a massive jump in targets, but a defensive game plan to slow down Jaxon Smith-Njigba could lead to Darnold looking for his tight ends more. Elijah Arroyo is the dark horse tight end on this slate. He brings pedigree, with the skill set to make a long scoring play.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (DK: $3,600)
The Texans have done a much better job of getting Schultz involved over their last three games (5/39, 5/30, and 5/60 on six targets in each matchup). Last season, he had five catches in only two of his 19 starts. His career resume paints a high picture, and Schultz did score 18 touchdowns over a 47-game stretch from 2021 to 2023.
Seattle has the worst tight end defense (89.00 fantasy points) of the teams playing tonight, with a favorable schedule in three games.
- George Kittle (4/25/1)
- Jonnu Smith (4/27)
- Juwan Johnson (6/51)
- Trey McBride (7/52)
- Cade Otton (4/81)
- Hunter Long (2/19)
I sense that Schultz scores tonight, keeping in play as a low-priced roster filler at tight end or possibly at the flex position.