Week 8 DraftKings/FanDuel NFL DFS Debate: Jonathan Taylor vs. Bijan Robinson
Week 8’s DFS slate brings a heavyweight debate between two elite running backs: Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson. Both face vulnerable defenses and carry slate-breaking upside, but their paths to value come through very different game scripts and scoring roles.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $9,500/FD: $10,200)
For those not paying attention at home, the Colts have been a great offensive team this year. They lead the NFL in scoring (232 points) while outscoring their opponents by a league-high 92 points. Indianapolis has scored 26 touchdowns and kicked 15 field goals over its 65 offensive possessions.
Taylor has been on the winning Millionaire Maker roster four times this year, thanks to his high floor in fantasy points in those weeks (29.50, 32.80, 31.60, and 34.20). In three of those outcomes, his edge came from scoring three times. Game score has led Indianapolis to taper his snaps and touches in some games. His best showing in yards came in Week 2 (25/165 with two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown). Taylor is averaging 22 touches a game.
The Tennessee Titans rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to running backs (200.10) in PPR formats. They’ve given up a league-high 11 rushing touchdowns while already falling to stop Taylor in Week 3 (17/102/3 with three catches for 16 yards). Running backs are gaining 4.8 yards per carry while being somewhat controlled in the receiving department (27/165/1 – 6.1 yards per catch). The Titans haven’t allowed over 100 rushing yards to any other player. Woody Marks (119 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches) had the other impact running back day vs. Tennessee.
Taylor should have a two-touchdown floor in this matchup, highlighted by the Colts' scoring ability and the Titans' weakness on both sides of the ball. Indianapolis is favored by over two touchdowns, suggesting plenty of runs in the second half. His high salary requires almost 38.00 fantasy points at DraftKings to be an edge, along with more challenging roster builds. His most significant downside risk in this contest could be the Colts’ passing game, and Daniel Jones sniping him for touchdowns at the goal line.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,800/FD: $10,000)
There is no dismissing the greatness of Robinson in 2025. He is on a massive pace in combined yards (914) while averaging 21.2 touches per game. He gained his edge over Jonathan Taylor in the passing game (30/390/2), but Robinson is getting run over in touchdowns (4 to 12) by the Colts’ star running back. The Falcons have scored only 11 touchdowns this year over their 63 possessions, but nine of those events have happened at home in three matchups.
When at his best this season, Robinson scored 28.10 and 35.80 fantasy points at home against the Commanders and Bills. His third-best outcome also came in Atlanta in Week 1 (24.40 fantasy points). His running mate, Tyler Allgeier, picked up hip and knee issues over the past week, which may lead to the Falcons leaning on their top running back more against the Dolphins.
In the above running back defense graph, the Dolphins rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (937), with backs gaining 5.3 yards per carry. They rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to the running back position (191.60). Miami held Jonathan Taylor to 98 combined yards and three catches in Week 1. Rhamondre Stevenson (5/88) had success catching the ball.
Over the past five games, the Dolphins' running back defense has started to fade.
- James Cook (19/108/1 with three catches for 10 yards)
- New York Jets (164 combined yards with seven catches)
- Rico Dowdle (23/206/1 with three catches for 28 yards)
- Kimani Vidal (18/124 with three catches for 14 yards and one touchdown)
- Quinshon Judkins (25/84/3)
Week 8 NFL DFS Verdict: Jonathan Taylor vs. Bijan Robinson
Robinson has the look of a player who will score at least twice in this matchup, but the Falcons may only give him three scoring chances to reach that feat. I have projected to score 33.24 fantasy points at DraftKings this week, making him the top running back in Week 8.