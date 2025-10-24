Lamar Jackson and 2 Sleepers Among Top Week 8 NFL DFS Quarterbacks
The theme in this year's high-entry GPP contests has been finding value at the quarterback position. Last week, Justin Herbert landed on the million-dollar ticket as a low-percentage roster (6.0%) but had the highest quarterback salary ($6,400) of the year in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker.
Despite finishing seventh in quarterback scoring (29.10 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues, Patrick Mahomes had the best matchup and ceiling if the Raiders’ offense had any pulse. He’s scored over 29.00 fantasy points in four consecutive games. His ceiling was tied to his matchup, underscoring how important it is to choose a competitive matchup for a starting DFS quarterback.
Top Week 8 NFL DFS Quarterback Plays
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $6,800/FD: $8,700)
After a bye and missing two games with a hamstring issue, the Ravens hope to have Jackson in their starting lineup in Week 8. Baltimore comes into this week with a four-game losing streak, putting them in must-win situations for almost the next two months. They scored only 13 points in two games without their star quarterback, compared to 131 over their first four contests.
Based on my data in this matchup, Jackson should pass for three touchdowns, but I shifted a score to the run game because the Ravens have a strength in their run game. He scored over 28.00 fantasy points in each of his first three starts while delivering 840 combined yards and 10 touchdowns on 25 pass attempts per game.
The Bears’ defense has allowed 15 passing touchdowns while showing some risk defending running quarterbacks (19/126/1 – 6.6 yards per carry). As a result, Jackson opens Week 8 as the top-rated quarterback.
- J.J. McCarthy (168 combined yards and three touchdowns)
- Jared Goff (334/5)
- Dak Prescott (251/1)
- Geno Smith (148 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Jayden Daniels (262 combined yards and three touchdowns)
- Spencer Rattler (245 combined yards with two touchdowns)
Chicago picked off 10 passes over the last five weeks, but Jackson tends to minimize the damage in this area (12 interceptions and 75 passing touchdowns over his last 37 starts). I expect a minimum of three scores for the Ravens’ quarterback in this matchup, but he must contribute in the run game to rank as the top quarterback on Sunday.
CHECK OUT OUR WEEK 8 FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS!
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $5,400/FD: $6,700)
The Bengals’ offensive problems were solved for at least one week with Flacco behind center. He rode Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1) over the short areas of their field, while finishing two other drives for passing scores. His success (342/3) revitalized the Bengals fans' hopes after three consecutive losses without Joe Burrow. With the 0-7 Jets rolling into town, Flacco should have another favorable passing matchup.
New York is about league average in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (140.65) while facing only 202 passes (28.9 per game).
- Aaron Rodgers (244/4)
- Josh Allen (148/0 with six rushes for 59 yards)
- Baker Mayfield (233/1 with four rushes for 44 yards)
- Tua Tagovailoa (177/2)
- Dak Prescott (237/4 with four rushes for 28 yards)
- Bo Nix (174/1 with five rushes for 24 yards)
- Carolina Panthers (198/1)
I have Flacco projected to pass for 249 yards with two touchdowns (19.83 fantasy points), leaving him 51 yards and one more touchdown away from a 5X fantasy day. His talent at wide receiver keeps him in the mix at his salary level, but the Jets somehow have to find a way to score more than two touchdowns to force Cincinnati to pass late in the game.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $6,100/FD: $7,700)
The scoring success of Jonathan Taylor and the Titans' weakness against the run won’t highlight the potential of Jones in his Week 8 matchup. Over his last two starts, he scored 25.50 and 25.10 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown leagues, giving him almost a 4X outcome at DraftKings. Jones was even better over his first two games (32.20 and 26.00 fantasy points). Tennessee held him to 255 combined yards in Week 3 with one passing touchdown in a game in which the Colts scored 41 points.
The Titans rank 12th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (133.25) despite them gaining 7.6 yards per pass attempt and completing 73.2% of their passes.
- Bo Nix (194 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Matthew Stafford (298/2)
- C.J. Stroud (244 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Kyler Murray (245 combined yards)
- Geno Smith (174/1)
- Drake Maye (284 combined yards with two touchdowns)
Indianapolis has talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, and they drive the football in a high percentage of their possessions. I have Jones projected to gain 290 combined yards with two passing scores and a 50% chance of stealing a rushing score.
This week, if I have to bet one lead running back, I’m going with Bijan Robinson while pairing him with Colts’ quarterback and Tyler Warren.