TreyVeyon Henderson, Kareem Hunt, More Week 9 DFS Value Plays on DraftKings / FanDuel
Heading into Week 9, I was giddy about the direction and second-half potential for Travis Hunter. I was set to feature him as a value wide receiver, but the Jaguars placed him on the injured reserve with a knee issue. Last week, the best value at wideout was Tony Franklin (6/89/2) while Xavier Hutchinson (5/69/1) and Chimere Dike (7/93) were the top back fillers in the DFS market.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (DK: $4,900/FD: $5,300)
With Rhamondre Stevenson out this week with a toe issue, Henderson brings a free square look to the running back position. Over the first eight games, New England has been a below-par team for running backs (156.90 fantasy points – 22nd). They’re gaining only 3.8 yards per carry with five rushing scores.
Over the past two weeks, the Falcons’ defense showed regression at running back (SF – 245 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches, and MIA – 175 combined yards with two scores and eight catches). As a result, they slipped to 17th in fantasy points (173.60) allowed to backs.
- Christian McCaffrey (24/129/2 with seven catches for 72 yards)
- De’Von Achane (91 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches).
Henderson upgrades the Patriots’ speed at the running back position, and he looks poised to get 20+ touches in Week 9. I have yet to update this week’s projections, but I'm thinking about 100 combined yards with a touchdown and about three catches. Once I see DraftKings' over/under in rushing yards (not released yet), the green light for Henderson should start flashing brighter. I expect a 4X floor with an unknown ceiling. At the very least, he has Taylor-made pricing.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs (DK: $4,700/FD: $5,900)
Hunt jumps to RB1 in the Chiefs’ offense with Isiah Pacheco placed on the injured reserve, a role that he excelled at from Week 5 to Week 10 in 2024.
- 27/102/1 with one catch for 15 yards
- 22/78/2 with two catches for five yards
- 21/59/1 with one catch for four yards
- 27/106/1 with one catch for 11 yards
- 14/35 with seven catches for 65 yards
His best value this came in two games when Hunt scored twice (7/49/2 with one catch for eight yards and 9/40/1 with one catch for two yards and one score). In two games vs. Buffalo last season, he gained 130 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch.
The Bills struggle against the run (5.2 yards per rush and 9 touchdowns allowed), ranking 20th in running back defense (181.10 fantasy points). Buffalo does defend backs well in the passing game (28/157 – 5.6 yards per catch).
The Chiefs will rotate in a second running back for sure this week, and Elijah Mitchell could get in Hunt’s way for early down carries. Kansas City trusts their veteran back in pass protection and with their short-yardage gain line touches. In my opening projection, I had Hunt rated lower than expected because I anticipated a potential three-back rotation.
Kansas City is progressing offensively as it gets all its best receiving options back on the field. Hunt should score in this game, and his success last year suggests I should be giving him more respect in my Week 9 outlook.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (DK: $4,800/FD: $6,500)
In Week 7, the Lions had Williams on the field for 58 plays, giving him 85% of the wide receiver snaps. Detroit failed to get him one lousy target. His fantasy value was also empty in Week 3 (2/43), Week 4 (2/37), and Week 5 (1/10). He’s averaging only four targets, compared to 6.1 in 2024.
This week, the Lions’ offense coordinator, John Morton, suggested that Williams would be more involved coming out of the bye week while also taking responsibility for his slow start to the year. Detroit also struggled to get him the ball in 2024 vs. the Vikings (one catch for minus four yards and 6/34).
The Vikings sit third in wide receiver defense (190.7 fantasy points), thanks to facing only 97 passes with 62 completions (both lowest totals allowed in the league). On the downside, Minnesota can be exposed in the deep passing game (15.0 yards per catch).
Only one quarterback has passed for more than 230 yards (Jalen Hurts – 326/3). Over their last four matchups, four wide receivers have had productive games.
- DK Metcalf (5/126/1)
- A.J. Brown (4/121/1)
- DeVonta Smith (9/183/1)
- Ladd McConkey (6/88/1)
Williams still brings a boom or bust profile, making him a wild card in Week 9 in the DFS market. I’m bullish on his outlook vs. the Vikings (5/88/1), while DraftKings set his over/under at 46.5 receiving yards. Prop investors are taking an under position with his expected outcome this week.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,700)
Eight games into his NFL career, Warren has 37 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns on 50 targets, putting him on pace for a 77/1,046/6 season. He ranks fourth in fantasy points (110.80) in PPR formats, but he has yet to land on the winning DFS ticket in the Millionaire Maker. Warren has scored between 14.00 and 19.00 fantasy points in five contests.
The Steelers fell to 31st in tight end defense (136.50 fantasy points) after Tucker Kraft beat them for seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Only the Broncos (13.4) are allowing more yards per catch (12.3) to tight ends.
- Hunter Henry (8/90/2)
- Harold Fannin (7/81)
- Noah Fant (4/44/1)
- Tucker Kraft (7/143/2)
Pittsburgh would love to address its tight end defense problem this week, but facing Jonathan Taylor is a much bigger priority. If the Steelers’ offense scores over three touchdowns in this game, Warren looks poised to be rewarded with the best game of his young career. He also makes sense a correlation play with DK Metcalf.