Week 9 DraftKings MNF Showdown Contests: Dak Prescott vs. Jacoby Brissett
On Sunday, sitting in the clubhouse with over 250.00 fantasy points in DraftKings Millionaire Maker after the early games had a $1,000,000 feel to it. AFREE stacked the Bears/Bengals game, mixing in some cheap defense to finish his roster. A late-game winning 58-yard touchdown by Colston Loveland jumped him into first place at DraftKings, with only three late games.
The Chiefs/Bills and Saints/Rams games didn’t produce any impact fantasy days, leaving AFREE waiting for the Jaguars/Raiders game to wind down in the fourth quarter with a 9-6 score. With four minutes left in the game, Brock Bowers had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown (18.40 fantasy points in DK scoring).
Las Vegas took the lead with 1:52 left in the game, on a drive during which Bowers caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. When adding the three-point bonus for reaching 100 receiving yards, IKeyser’s team scored 19.60 more fantasy points, jumping to the top of the standings with a million-dollar reward.
To add more pain to AFREE’s bad beat, the Jaguars tied the game with a late field goal and scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime, forcing the Raiders to feature Bowers again on their last drive of the game. He caught three more passes for 17 yards and a touchdown, leading to another 10.70 fantasy points. On Bowers' final catch (two yards and touchdowns – 7.20 fantasy points), AFREE dropped from second place ($100,000) to seventh place ($7,000).
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hope to extend their home scoring streak (40, 40, and 44 points) when they take on the Arizona Cardinals with a backup quarterback and a third-string running back. The Cowboys have scored 14 touchdowns and kicked eight field goals in Dallas over their 36 possessions. In those same matchups, their defense gave up 33 points a game, highlighted by 12 touchdowns.
Arizona has yet to score more than three touchdowns in a game this year. Over their last matchups, their defense started to back up, leading to 31 points by the Colts and 27 by the Packers. The Cardinals allowed 23 points or fewer over their first five matchups.
Week 9 MNF Quarterback Fantasy Football Projections
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $10,400)
Prescott averaged 40.7 pass attempts, 323 combined yards, and three touchdowns when playing in his three starts at AT&T Stadium. He completed 73.8% of his passes while gaining 7.7 yards per attempt. His three down days (188/0, 251/1, and 188/0) came on the road in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver, leading to four of his five interceptions.
The Cardinals rank seventh in quarterback defense (133.20 fantasy points) with a game in hand. They project to be a bottom-tier team in completions allowed (24.1) and pass attempts (38.0) per game, despite allowing only 6.5 yards per pass attempt.
- Spencer Rattler (243 combined yards with no touchdowns)
- Bryce Young (328/3 on 55 pass attempts)
- Mac Jones (284/1)
- Sam Darnold (266 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Cam Ward (265/0)
- Daniel Jones (232 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Jordan Love (201 combined yards with one touchdown)
Prescott loves to dink-and-dunk to move the chains, and he has the tools to make long scoring plays if given time to throw. The Cowboys should have favorable matchups on the outside with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. As a result, he is the number one-rated quarterback by my projections this week.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $8,600)
In his two starts for Arizona, the Cardinals scored 50 points (five touchdowns and five field goals over 19 possessions) against the Colts on the road and Green Bay at home. He threw the ball 80 times over this span, leading to 599 passing yards with four touchdowns and some value in the run game (9/45). On the downside, the Packers sacked him six times while Indy tackled him for a loss on two plays.
The Cowboys have the worst defense in the NFL against quarterbacks (223.25 fantasy points allowed in four-point passing touchdown leagues). They’ve given up 20 passing touchdowns, with offenses averaging 36.4 passes per game.
- Jalen Hurts (214 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Russell Wilson (473 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Caleb Williams (310 combined yards with four touchdowns)
- Jordan Love (365 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Justin Fields (309 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bryce Young (199/3)
- Jayden Daniels (191 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (247/1)
With Brissett behind center, Trey McBride has had his best two games (8/72/1 and 10/74/2) while Marvin Harrison left Week 6 after 17 snaps with a concussion. He caught both of his targets for 32 yards while being held in check by the Packers (2/58 on six targets).
Arizona can eat up time on the clock with long, slow drives. The Cowboys’ ability to score early is critical for Brissett to air the ball out early in the game. I have him projected to gain 277 combined yards with two passing scores and a 25% chance of stealing a rushing touchdown.