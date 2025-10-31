Week 9 NFL DFS Must-Roster Studs Including Jonathan Taylor & Puka Nacua
The only top player to deliver a winning outcome in the DFS market in Week 8 was Jonathan Taylor. He scored three touchdowns for the fourth time in 2025, leading to his fifth impact day. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson (6.80 fantasy points) and Christian McCaffrey (9.80 fantasy points) were setting on fire daily gamers' bankrolls.
Hitting on the correct core of players for a DFS lineup sets the stage for great days. On the downside, it is almost impossible to overcome mistakes at the top end of your roster. Here’s a look at the top foundation players for Week 9:
Top Week 9 Must-Roster DFS Studs
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $9,800/FD: $11,000)
Eight weeks this year, Taylor has helped a DFS player win a million dollars five times at DraftKings. His scoring ability has been sensational, and the Colts’ offense drives the ball for scores on a high percentage of possessions. He is on pace to score 29.75 touchdowns, which is a tick behind the most in NFL history, set by LaDainian Tomlinson (31) in 2006. Without his scoring fantasy points (84) in PPR formats, Taylor is averaging 16.58 fantasy points per game.
The Steelers sit eighth in running back defense (141.20 fantasy points), thanks to allowing only three scores to backs over their first seven games. Three running backs have gained over 100 rushing yards.
- Breece Hall (19/107 with two catches for 38 yards)
- Kenneth Walker (13/105/1 with one catch for 13 yards)
- Chase Brown (11/108 with two catches for minus two yards)
Pittsburgh has had a favorable quarterback schedule over its first seven games: Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Carson Wentz, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Jordan Love. Despite this favorable picture, quarterbacks are averaging 308 passing yards against the Steelers over their last six matchups. Pittsburgh’s defense would love to stack the box against the run, but the Colts have the talent to punish them as well in the passing game.
Taylor’s salary continues to rise, forcing him to score over 35.00 fantasy points to be an edge. His playable value increases when fewer players have impact games in a week, and he produces at least a floor of 28.00 fantasy points at DraftKings. His price point screams fade, but Taylor’s play suggests another winning beat to his game. I have him projected for 23.92 fantasy points at DraftKings (5th at running back), leaving him within a touchdown of another impact day.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,800/FD: $9,500)
After his bust day (68 combined yards with three catches on 11 targets), McCaffrey lines up as the top-rated running back this week, with the higher value (3.75) in fantasy points per $1,000 invested at DraftKings. Over his first six starts, he offered a steady floor in fantasy points (between 22.70 and 27.90) while breaking free for an impact game in Week 7 at home (24/129/2 with seven catches for 72 yards – 39.10 fantasy points).
The 49ers' passing game has lost its magic over their last two games (152/0 and 193/2), but Brock Purdy could return this week. Eight games into this season, San Francisco has yet to score more than two touchdowns in a game (14 TDs over 82 possessions), which caps the scoring ceiling of their star running back. In comparison, Indianapolis has reached the end zone 32 times (76 possessions), creating 18 rushing scores.
After getting run over by the Eagles’ running backs (26/256/1), the Giants are allowing 6.00 yards per carry. They sit 29th in running back defense (239.20 fantasy points) despite seeing 20 fewer running back touches than the other defenses ranked below them. Four backs have gained over 100 combined yards against New York.
- Javonte Williams (130 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- Omarion Hampton (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Saquon Barkley (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Tank Bigsby (9/104)
McCaffrey’s edge in pass catching gives him a massive advantage over the running back field in most weeks. He averages 24.5 touches a game, and the 49ers need him to play well to win games. In the end, McCaffrey must gain over 100 combined yards with two scores and about seven catches to be a consideration for Week 9. His matchup screams a favorable outcome, which starts with San Francisco scoring three more touchdowns.
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $8,400/FD: $9,700)
Over their last two home games with Joe Flacco behind center, Cincinnati scored eight touchdowns and kicked five field goals over 20 possessions, leading to 71 points (33 and 38). Surprisingly, the Bengals also ran the ball better (23/142 and 23/181/3). Chase has been on a target tear over his last four starts (10, 12, 23, and 19), leading to him climbing up the wide receiver rankings (6/110/2, 10/94/1, 16/161/1, and 12/91).
The Bears’ defense ranks 12th in wide receiver defense (222.40 fantasy points), but two glowing data points signal a winning day for Cincinnati’s wide receivers. Chicago allows the second-most yards per catch (14.6) to wideouts, and its defensive ranking is helped significantly by facing the second-lowest targets (66).
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/115/3)
- Jamerson Williams (2/108/1)
- George Pickens (5/68/1)
- Chris Olave (5/98/2)
Over the last four weeks, the Bears’ defense faced Geno Smith, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Huntley, which somewhat masks their pass defense.
Joe Flacco has been willing to get the ball out quickly to Chase to pad his catch stats. The Bears' secondary has had some injuries, and they will get exposed by top-flight wide receivers. A piece of the Bengals’ offense should land on the winning ticket in DraftKings Millionaire this week, and Chase is the most explosive player on their roster.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,500)
Over the first five weeks, Nacua was the best wide receiver in the NFL. He scored over 23.00 fantasy points (PPR) in each game while posting an impact show in Week 4 (13/185/1). The Rams looked his way 62 times (12.4 per game), with three rushing attempts (3/52/1). His only weak area is scoring (three touchdowns).
The Saints rank 23rd in wide receiver defense (256.70 fantasy points). Despite their weakness in coverage, no wide receiver has gained over 100 yards against them.
- Marvin Harrison (5/71/1)
- Jauan Jennings (5/89/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/96/1)
- Khalil Shakir (5/69/1)
- Kayshon Boutte (5/93/2)
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (25/356/4 on 43 targets) tightened up his coverage over his last two starts (1/32 and 2/9 over 12 combined targets), but he showed risk in four earlier matchups (ARI – 5/60/1, SEA – 2/59/1, NYG – 4/37/1, and NE – 6/95/1), hinting at one Rams’ wide receiver having success this week.
Nacua gets open and catches the ball. His floor is elite in many games, but he can’t reach difference-maker status without upping his touchdown production. I have him projected to catch nine passes this week for 101 yards and one score.