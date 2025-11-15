Why Jaylen Warren Is A Fantasy Football League Winner For Week 11 And Beyond
The Pittsburgh Steelers have endured an inconsistent performance amid the team’s 5-4 start to the season. The offense, which is the team’s highest scoring unit since 2020, enters Week 11 averaging the 16th-most points in the league (23.6), despite ranking outside the top-20 in both passing and rushing.
In the backfield, Jaylen Warren has posted solid production in his first season as the starting running back, despite the offense’s overall inconsistent play. Over the past four games, amid a 1-3 stretch by Pittsburgh, Warren has racked up 72.5 rushing yards per game, adding at least two catches in the passing game per week during such a stretch.
Warren has provided the team with a spark plug amid the lowly stretch, as the team enters Week 11 looking to bounce back versus a struggling Cincinnati Bengals squad. Pittsburgh is coming off a 25-10 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, despite the second straight game with at least 11.0 fantasy points for Warren among PPR leagues.
He’s been a quality RB2/FLEX option for fantasy owners so far this season, and projects to build on his solid production down the stretch of the season. Here’s what makes Warren a potential league-winner over the next few weeks:
Jaylen Warren Is A Fantasy Football League Winner For Week 11 And Beyond
In his first matchup versus Cincinnati, Warren managed a season-high 127 yards on the ground over 16 carries, adding four catches for 31 yards in the passing game. His 19.8 PPR points also marked a season-high. Entering Week 11, Warren projects to replicate such production. So far this season, he’s solidly outplayed his ADP of 84.0, with a positional ranking of RB29, entering Week 11 ranking 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards, despite missing a game earlier in the season.
The Bengals are entering Sunday’s game with the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL. Cincinnati’s defense also ranks dead-last in the NFL in pass defense, total yards allowed and points allowed. Over their last two games, Cincinnati has given up a league-worst 537 rushing yards and over 1,000 yards of total offense.
Coming off a lowly performance from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh will likely look to establish the run early to find success later in the game, something the offense failed to achieve versus Los Angeles in Week 10. Warren could overshadow his previous performance with expanded production.
Pittsburgh could find far greater success on the ground with a consistent threat in Warren, as opposed to backups Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson trickling in inconsistently. Arthur Smith leaning on Warren, similarly to his strategy with Derrick Henry in Tennessee, could open up looks for Rodgers in the passing game more consistently.
Still, despite his inconsistent role, Warren has managed nearly 14.0 PPR points per week, offering valuable fantasy production so far this season. Beyond Week 11, Pittsburgh will move on to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12, presenting another favorable matchup for Warren in the run game with consistent volume.