Wide Receiver Targets for Tonight’s Monday Night Football Double Header on DraftKings
The wide receiver position offers the most variance from week to week in the fantasy market. Roster a fleet of elite wide receivers in these short DFS slates can be enticing, but it tends to come with a cost due to their high salaries. The goal is to find a couple of separators, wideouts to create an edge while leaving enough room to finish a daily lineup with quality depth.
Week 7 Monday Night Football Wide Receiver Projections
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
St. Brown had a floor of seven catches in five consecutive starts while scoring over 25.00 fantasy points in his two home games (9/122/3 and 7/70/2). In Week 2 last season, St. Brown had a season-high 18 targets against Tampa Bay (11/119), while also having success vs. the Bucs in 2023 (12/124/1 on 15 targets and 8/77/1 on 14 targets).
This season, wide receivers have 70 catches for 909 yards and five touchdowns on 117 targets against Tampa Bay (rank 20th).
- Drake London (8/55)
- Nico Collins (3/52/1)
- Garrett Wilson (10/84/1)
- Eagles Combined Wideouts (6/46 – ouch)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/132/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (5/142)
Despite his great resume against the Buccaneers and his Week 7 projections, St. Brown could be the first guy kicked off a fantasy roster tonight due to his high salary. I have him as the top play at RB, WR, and TE tonight, but favorites fail all the time in the fantasy market.
Jameson Williams comes into this week off his best all-around showing (6/66/1), coming after the consecutive poor games (2/43, 2/37, and 1/10). His highlight play came in Week 2 (44-yard touchdown), followed by a 64-yard catch later in the game. When doing this week’s research for Jared Goff, the potential high floor of completions for the Lions is a hint that Williams will be active in this game. He looks priced to pay off in this matchup.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $7,100)
Collins has hit my foundation play article for multiple weeks this year, but his ticket has come in only once (8/104/1) in Week 3. Game flow pushed the Texans toward the run game in Week 4 vs. the Titans, leading to him receiving only six targets (4/79). Houston surprisingly dominated the Ravens on the road, creating only 27 pass attempts for CJ Stroud and more underperformance for Nico Collins (4/52/1 on eight targets).
His salary commands over 20.00 fantasy points at DraftKings, a destination he has yet to reach his year (three times in 2024 – 8/135/1, 12/151/1, and 7/122/1 with four outcomes in 2023 – 7/146/1, 7/168/2, 9/191/1, and 9/195/1).
The Seahawks want to keep wide receivers in front of them, leading to short yards per catch (11.3). They rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts (197.70) in PPR formats.
- Ricky Pearsall (4/108)
- DK Metcalf (3/20/1)
- Chris Olave (10/57)
- Marvin Harrison (6/66/1)
- Emeka Egbuka (7/163/1)
- Brian Thomas (8/90/1)
I will be challenging to fit Collins in with Amon-Ra St. Brown, but it’s something that makes a lot of sense on this slate.
Xavier Hutchinson comes off a career game (3/18/2), but he has yet to have over three targets or gain over 30 yards in a game. He has the second-most wide receiver snaps (64.9%) for Houston. Jayden Higgins was on the field for a season-high 56% of the Texans’ snaps in Week 5. With Christian Kirk out, he hopes to build on his last two outcomes (1/24/1 and 4/32 on four targets).
Mike Evans, Tampa Buccaneers (DK: $6,500)
With 11 games left in the season. Evans needs to gain 860 yards to reach 1,000 for the 12th consecutive year. He was able to reach that height last season despite missing three games. The Buccaneers expect him to play tonight, but can he handle a full workload? In 2024, he had five catches for 68 yards on six targets (60% snaps) after sitting out three games. Tampa looked his way 28 times over his first three matchups (5/51, 5/56, 4/33/1).
The Lions’ secondary has plenty of risk against wide receivers (28th in fantasy points allowed). They are allowing 14.4 yards per catch with 10 catches reaching the endzone. Detroit won’t have its top S Brian Branch, with some other injuries at wide receiver.
- Jayden Reed (3/45/1)
- Rome Odunze (7/128/2)
- Rashod Bateman (5/63/1)
- Isaiah Bond (3/58)
- Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2)
- Marquise Brown (4/45/2)
One of the Buccaneers’ wide receivers should find his way onto the winning DFS ticket tonight. I can’t trust Evans, and his salary commands 23.00+ fantasy points.
Last week, Tez Johnson had a WR2 opportunity with Chris Godwin out and Emeka Egbuka leaving early. He should have WR3 snaps and targets at a minimum tonight. No update on whether Egbuka plays tonight. I have him rated as out. Sterling Shepard is a veteran NFL wideout with a slot skill set. He should almost be treated as Chris Godwin tonight, suggesting a favorable roster in the DFS market. In Week 3 (4/80) and Week 5 (4/24/1), Shepard scored 12.00 and 12.40 fantasy points with WR3 snaps (61%) and (41%).
Jaxon Smith-Njiga, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $7,900)
With Puka Nacua sidelined, Smith-Njigba looks poised to jump to first in wide receiver fantasy points (needs 21.20) if he can outlast the Week 7 push by Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1 on 23 targets). He has a floor of eight catches and 100 receiving yards on two-thirds of his six starts while scoring three times over the past four weeks.
Smith-Njigba’s higher salary and matchup against Houston suggest he’ll be on a lower percentage of rosters in Week 7. The Texans sit second in wide receiver defense (133.10 fantasy points – five games), but they have allowed 13.3 yards per catch. Their defense struggled with Puka Nacua in Week 1 (10/130 on 11 targets). Houston had a favorable wide receiver schedule over their last three games (JAC, TEN, and BAL – Cooper Rush at quarterback).
I have him projected 10th at wide receiver (7/88 with 50% chance of scoring) this week, leaving Smith-Njigba one catch for 12 yards and a touchdown away from a 25.00-point fantasy day at DraftKings. He brings a fade feel based on his matchup, but reading between the lines suggests keeping in the foundation mix due to his recent form.
Cooper Kupp has been better in his last two games (6/59/1 and 2/40/1) in fantasy points, but he has had five targets or fewer in four of his six starts. His best showing came in Week 2 (7/90). The Seahawks will give Tory Horton scoring chances, resulting in a touchdown in three games, despite not gaining over 40 yards in a game. He also returns kicks for someone looking to pair him with the Seattle defense. In his last game, he was shut out on one target.