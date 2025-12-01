The Best WRs and TEs Between Wan'Dale Robinson, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry for DraftKings Monday Night Showdown
The success in tonight’s showdown at DraftKings will most likely come from getting the wide receiver and tight end positions correctly. The Patriots will rotate in four, possibly five wideouts, and they use a pair of tight ends. The Giants have one trusted wide receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) while showing a willingness to feature their tight ends to move the ball.
Wide Receivers in DraftKings Monday Night Showdown Week 13
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots (DK: $8,800)
Over his last nine games, Diggs has been a winning fantasy asset in two matchups (7/101, 12/146, and 11/105) while scoring between 10.00 and 16.00 fantasy points in four other games. His best fantasy point total (27.60) came against his former team (Buffalo), earning Diggs the game's best player award (captain play).
The Giants have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (420.30) to wide receivers. They gain 13.4 yards per catch with 12 touchdowns. Seven offenses scored at least 35.00 fantasy points from their wideouts vs. New York.
For Diggs to be viable tonight, he must score higher than 18.00 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. He’s coming off a poor showing (2/30 on three targets), which hints at a bounce-back game.
Here are the Patriots' wide receiver snap counts and success over their last three matchups:
- Mack Hollins (79%, 85%, and 86%) – 6/106, 4/64, and 2/30
· Kayshon Boutte (Injured for two games – 80% in Week 12) – 2/15
· DeMario Douglas (21%, 28%, and 17%) – 2/34, 3/31, and 1/51
· Efton Chism (3%, 7%, and 0%) – No target for the year
With Kyle Williams out this week, Chism ($200) could see his first targets of the year. Boutte ($6,400) has been viable in four games (8/103, 5/93/2, 2/55/1, and 5/75/1). His playing time and scoring run midseason suggest a better showing tonight. Douglas ($4,000) played well in two games (4/71/1 and 6/100/1) despite having a limited playing time role over the past 11 weeks.
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants (DK: $9,000)
For the most part, Robinson brings a possession skill set with low scoring upside. The Giants have been able to sneak him deeper downfield in a couple of games, leading to impact results – Week 2 (10/142/1) and Week 12 (9/156/1). He scored between 11.00 and 16.00 fantasy points in four other contests while also scoring in Week 6 (7/84/1).
New England is about league average in wide receiver defense (350.00 fantasy points). Wideouts have accounted for 44.5% of their receptions allowed with 14 touchdowns. They gain 13.3 yards per catch. The Patriots struggled against wide receivers in four games (LV – 13/219/1, MIA – 15/205/1, ATL – 10/133/3, and TB – 13/177/3). Two of those outcomes came when CB Christian Gonzalez was injured.
Robinson will get plenty of chances in this game while not seeing New England’s top cornerback on many plays. His salary seems high, but his floor is reasonable.
The Giants have had wide receiver injuries this year, forcing them to rotate in many backend players. Here’s a look at the playing time and stats over the past three games:
· Darius Slayton (62%, 0%, and 63%) – 4/89, 1/23
· Jalin Hyatt (0%, 61%, and 0%) – 2/18
· Isaiah Hodgins (0%, 79%, and 66%) – 5/57, 2/42/1
· Gunner Olszewski (38%, 0%, and 10%) – 1/24/1 in Week 9 with a 33-yard passing TD in Week 12.
A can’t trust Hyatt ($1,000) or Olszewski ($1,200), even with a cheat filler salaries. Slayton ($6,400) should see a lot of the Patriots’ top cornerback in this game, making him a fade. Hodgins ($3,600) brings size and potential goal-line targets, putting him in a fair range for the backend of a showdown lineup.
DraftKings priced up Hunter Henry and Theo Johnson in tonight’s showdown slate, making both players more challenging to roster when considering their weekly fantasy outlooks. New England and New York have lower-tier second tight ends that could surprise if either player scores.
Tight Ends in DraftKings Monday Night Showdown Week 13
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (DK: $5,800)
Twice this season, Henry has delivered an impact game (11/90/2 and 7/115/1). In his other 10 starts, he scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in only two matchups. With him coming off a dominant outcome, the Giants’ defense should pay more attention to him in this contest.
New York is about league average against tight ends (142.40 fantasy points). They’ve allowed five touchdowns but have given up only 8.7 yards per catch. Only three tight ends (Jae Fergusson – 9/78, Dallas Goedert – 9/110/1, and Dallas Goedert – 3/28/2) have scored over 15.00 fantasy points in PPR formats
Austin Hooper ($3,400) hasn’t scored over 9.10 fantasy points this season.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants (DK: $5,800)
Since Week 4, the Giants have upped the usage of their tight ends in three matchups (10/85/2, 6/154/2, and 8/83), coming against the Saints, Broncos, and Bears. Johnson gained over 65 yards in three (3/66/1, 7/75, and 3/77) of his past six starts. From Week 4 to Week 9, he scored five times. He’s already set career highs in all stat categories.
New England has allowed only three touchdowns to tight ends, the third most catches (74), and the second highest targets (101). They rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed (167.40) in PPR formats. Four tight ends have had success.
· Brock Bowers (5/103)
· Dalton Kincaid 96/108)
· Harold Fannin (6/62/1)
· Cade Otton (9/82)
I expect a Giants’ tight end to score tonight, suggesting that Johnson finds his way onto the winning showdown lineup tonight.
Daniel Bellinger ($1,600) has a surprising career game (4/88/1) against the Broncos. One of his catches came off a deflection to another receiver, leading to a long catch. He has one catch or fewer in five of his last six matchups. I view him more as a flier than a target.
Here’s my perfect lineup for tonight's game: