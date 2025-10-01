Woody Marks Fantasy Football Stock Watch After Breakout Performance In Week 4
The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season, taking down the Tennessee Titans during Week 4 of the NFL season. Houston’s offense leaned on an efficient rushing attack led by the tandem of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks in the backfield.
Houston’s ground attack racked up 129 yards and accounted for one of the offense’s three touchdowns in the 26-20 divisional win. The Texans’ offense has struggled to start the season, with Joe Mixon sidelined among several other notable injuries.
Even after a solid showing from the run game, Houston’s offense ranks just 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards and 22nd in rushing touchdowns, struggling to produce behind a lackluster offensive line. Despite struggles among the offensive front, Marks mustered an efficient performance, grabbing the attention of fantasy football owners. Here’s a stock-watch for the rookie back after an encouraging Week 4 performance.
Woody Marks Flashes In Week 4
Marks split carries with veteran back Nick Chubb, who has dominated the volume among Houston’s backfield to start the season. In Week 4, Marks managed to carve out a significant role in Houston’s first win of the season.
The USC product recorded 69 rushing yards on 17 carries with a touchdown in the run game, adding four catches for 50 yards and a second score through the air. Marks finished Week 4 as RB6 in fantasy among PPR leagues, posting a season-high 27.9 points in his largest role to this point of the season.
Prior to Week 4, Marks had recorded just 12 carries through three games, but struggled to sustain touches in Houston’s offense. After taking the back seat to Chubb through the first three games of the season, Marks appeared in 56.3% of the offensive snaps on Sunday, emerging as the lead option in the Texans’ backfield.
Marks provided encouraging production for fantasy owners in need of running back depth. The rookie enters Week 5 among the top waiver pickups in fantasy.
Woody Marks’ Fantasy Stock On The Rise
Mark’s fantasy stock is on the rise after flying under the radar through the first three games of the season. Prior to this week’s waiver claims, Marks was available in under 10% of fantasy leagues across platforms, but will see a significant rise in roster percentage prior to Houston’s Week 5 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.
He could build on an eyebrow-raising Week 4 performance matched up against an inconsistent Ravens defense on Sunday. Marks carved out volume on the ground, and in the passing game, posting efficient production with his touches. The rookie made significant noise during Sunday’s game versus Tennessee and could be a feature option in Houston’s backfield going forward.