Woody Marks, Khalil Shakir, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Texans vs. Bills
The opening game for week 12 of the NFL will feature the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
Nico Collins Under 74.5 Receiving Yards
WR1 for the Houston Texans, Nico Collins has had back-to-back big games, but that should come to an end in week 12 against the Buffalo Bills. In his last two contests, he has combined for 16 receptions for 228 receiving yards – 92 in Week 11 and 136 in Week 10. The two teams he faced, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, are both ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in most passing yards allowed per game. The Bills, Collins’ week 12 opponent, are allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game this season. Taking his under 74.5 receiving yards prop is the way to go for Thursday night. The Bills in PPR fantasy formats are also allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to the WR position this season.
Woody Marks Over 63.5 Rushing Yards
As good as the Bills' pass defense is in 2025, the same cannot be said about their run defense. This year, they are allowing the sedcond most rushing yards per game. RB for the Houston Texans, Woody Marks, comes into this matchup not with a game from last week with over his rushing yard total for Thursday night, set at 63.5 yards, but with a positive. In week 11, he had his most carries this season at 18. With this feat, going into a matchup against the Bills, taking the over on his rushing yards total is a great play. An opposing RB has covered this total against Buffalo in their past two games, averaging 140 yards per game between the two who did it.
Josh Allen Over 33.5 Rush Yards
With a high-level pass defense in the Houston Texans, Bills QB Josh Allen should opt to use his legs often in this matchup. This year, the Texans are allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game. Allen has played two teams also ranked inside the top 10 in this category in fewest passing yards allowed. In this, Allen covered the over on his Thursday night rushing total set at 33.5 rushing yards in both games.
Khalil Shakir Over 5.5 Targets
The status for Bills WR2 Keon Coleman is up in the air once again, due to disciplinary reasons. This will open the window for WR1 Khalil Shakir to get more volume. This was not the case last week, as Shakir struggled, logging only one reception for negative three yards on three targets. In the three games before this, Shakir had seven more targets in the game. Taking Shakir’s over targets in this spot, with his recent success, feels like the right play and a good one at that.
Jayden Higgins Under 2.5 Receptions
Rookie WR for the Houston Texans, Jayden Higgins, has had solid, consistent play as of late. In three of his last four games, he has had four or more receptions. Despite this, against a tough defense in Buffalo, he should struggle making his under 2.5 receptions prop the right play. Higgins against teams who rank in the top five for fewest passing yards allowed per game, which the Bills are, is 0-1 in covering the over on his Thursday night reception prop total. This was against Denver, where he only recorded one catch for four yards.