Perfect Fantasy Baseball (DFS) Showdown Lineup for Yankees-Giants Opening Day
The New York Yankees are traveling out to the Bay Area to take the first pitch of this MLB season against the San Francisco Giants tonight, March 25. With a big game comes a big opportunity, and so, for fun or for profit, we can play the fantasy baseball/DFS slate. Below, we provide the "perfect" fantasy baseball lineup for tonight's showdown contests of the Yankees-Giants primetime affair.
MVP — Willy Adames — $15,300 (FanDuel) | $12,000 (DraftKings)
Adames will be less owned than Aaron Judge tonight. In fact, outside of Judge, the ownership of MVPs shall be distributed. We attack with Adames as a right-handed batter against a left-handed pitcher. Fried, though great, has let Adames hit .333, all hits (3) being extra-base hits in 9 career at-bats.
We also search for home-run and extra-base-hit potential for multiplied scoring, and Adames is a 25-30 home-run hitter, despite playing in Oracle Park, which has a poor ballpark factor for hitters.
UTIL — Aaron Judge — $15,000 (FanDuel) | $10,000 (DraftKings)
Can you really skip out on Judge? No, you cannot — especially in a projected low-scoring matchup with two elite pitchers in a tough ballpark. Judge is a man to trust at the best bat in all of baseball. There is not much more to say. Judge may be owned over 80%, but this is a move you plug, play, and move on.
UTIL — Cody Bellinger — $9,600 (FanDuel) | $8,600 (DraftKings)
We are searching for upside in this fantasy baseball slate, and Bellinger has it. He is a lefty batting against a right-handed pitcher. Bellinger bats iffy against Webb in his career, but his experience does run 36 at-bats against Webb, and that can only favor him to do better as time goes on. Bellinger comes off a 2025 season in which he had a .480 slugging percentage, meaning he is generally likely to find an extra-base hit over MLB average.
UTIL — Heliot Ramos — $8,200 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)
Ramos is projected to lead off tonight, which is an underrated advantage. No batter has a better chance at 4+/5+ at-bats than the man leading off. Ramos is also a great on-base player, averaging >.320 OBP over his last two seasons. In a low-scoring projected game, we will take whatever we can get, and Ramos gives us something batting leadoff.
UTIL — Jerar Encarnacion — $3,600 (FanDuel) | $4,600 (DraftKings)
Encarnacion is cheap and in a low-scoring game, which brings in the variance of top-to-bottom players who are low in their efficiency ratios. Thus, we can run cheap with Encarnacion, which shall be owned under 25%. His stats do not blow us away, but Encarnacion, for what it's worth, is 1-for-5 against Fried and batting a likely 7th, he may very well find players on base, with RBI potential.
UTIL — Trent Grisham — $7,600 (FanDuel) | $6,300 (DraftKings)
Like Heliot Ramos, Grisham will lead off for the Yankees, yet be owned at well under 50%. Grisham formerly played for the Padres, so he has great experience against Webb, batting 6-for-21 (.286 BA). Grisham also had 34 home runs in 2025 with an amazing .464 slugging percentage.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.