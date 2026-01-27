Zion Williamson, Chet Holmgren, and 3 other Underdog Props For Thunder vs. Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. And although just having 12 wins this season, the Pelicans have currently won two in a row. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Zion Williamson Over 27.5 Points+Rebounds

Jan 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson has been healthy as of late and has played well when he has been on the floor. In his last two games, he has scored 24 points in each contest and has logged double-digit boards in both games. With this all-star caliber play going up against OKC, he should not have a problem covering the over on his 27.7 points+rebounds line.

In nine career games against the Thunder has covered the over on this player prop seven times. One of these instances happened this season. On Nov. 2 against OKC, Williamson had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Chet Holmgren Over 19.5 Points

Jan 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) and Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) reach for a loose ball during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren’s offensive output has ticked up and down. But in this game against New Orleans, his output should surge upwards.

Holmgren, in his latest game, just logged 11 points against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto this season is allowing the sixth fewest points per game in the NBA, while Holmgren’s opponent on Tuesday is allowing the third most. Homgren should be able to take advantage of New Orleans’ lackluster defense and cover the over on his 19.5 point prop. In the lone game Holmgren has played against the Pelicans this season, he had 26 points,

Trey Murphy III Over 3.5 Assists

Jan 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Trey Murphy II has been displaying his playmaking ability lately for New Orleans. In his last five games, he has had four or more assists four times. He takes this trend of plus playmaking into a matchup against a Thunder team that, in their last three games, has been letting up a large sum of assists.

The Thunder, in their last three contests, are allowing the third-most assists per game out of any team in the NBA. Over this span, they are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies, giving up 30.7 assists per game.

Cason Wallace Over 1.5 Made Threes

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

With the Pelicans honing one of the worst defenses in the NBA, a lot of the damage they allow is from beyond the perimeter. This season, they are giving up the second-most threes per game, 14.8. One player for the Thunder who should be able to take advantage of this is Cason Wallace.

Wallace, in his last three games, has had two or more threes twice.

Herb Jones Over 8.5 Points

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (2) dribbles the ball up court under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson (23) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wing for the Pelicans, Herb Jones, although it is just his third game back from injury, missing a little over two weeks, he should not struggle offensively against OKC.

The Thunder this season are allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA. Despite this success this season, Herb in his career against OKC has done well offensively. In his last five games against them has had nine or more points four times. With this, his over on his 8.5 point prop line is the correct play for Tuesday night.

