Zion Williamson and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks to Rule Tonight's Slate (January 9th)

The NBA is back in action tonight with (10) Games on the slate. Unfortunately, last night saw many DFS Lineups become all messed up with the Heat-Bulls Postponement. It is just pure bad luck, and I was surely one to suffer. Anyway, we roll forward and tonight we will find another five elite, must-start NBA DFS options. Look to these guys to slot in your lineup.

Ajay Mitchell, PG/SG (OKC) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

One strategy that we can commonly use is that of exposing injuries. This works for us here as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out tonight with an ankle injury. This slots Mitchell is as the likely Starting Point Guard.

Mitchell currently averages just about (26) Minutes per Game. When Gilgeous-Alexander is out, this surges to about (29) Minutes per Game. Tonight, we can very well see Mitchell have 30+ Minute upside.

In this offense, Mitchell is 4th on the Thunder in Usage Rate (21.1%). He is also 3rd in Assist Rate (26.1%) and he backs his game up with great defense, being 3rd in Steal Rate (27.5%). The Grizzlies will oppose the Thunder tonight and they are 10th versus Point Guards.

Egor Dëmin, PG/SG (BKN) — $5,300 (FanDuel) | $5,600 (DraftKings)

Scored all of BKN's 10 points in OT.

Scored 13 straight points between 4Q and OT.

Scored 18 points for the game.



Egor Dëmin was UNBELIEVABLE for Brooklyn tonight! pic.twitter.com/g2ao9RP23Q — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

At first glance, I loved myself some Cam Thomas. However, the Nets are very strategically limiting minutes to starters in an effort to excel the progress of their deep, young depth chart. Dëmin is the best of their rookies, often starting, and so his upside has shown to result highly in select games.

Dëmin has played no less than (27) Minutes in any game in December 14th. His recent success should maintain this load of minutes. Dëmin is only 6th on the Nets in Usage Rate, but he is 3rd in 3-Pointers Made. That is where he excels — being a sharp-shooter.

The Clippers come to town tonight as the 3rd worst defense versus Shooting Guards. They are also 3rd worst in Field Goal Percentage Allowed and 3-Point Percentage Allowed. Dëmin is vastly underpriced, having 7x upside as a player improving game-by-game.

Aaron Wiggins, SF/PF (OKC) — $4,600 (FanDuel) | $4,200 (DraftKings)

We find ourselves an array of sleeper options in this DFS Slate. Wiggins adds to our arsenal. An angle that many people may overlook is that of blowout potential. The Thunder very well have that potential tonight, despite being without Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder are (9.5) Point favorites against the Grizzlies. Even if they fail to branch out to a large lead, they may use this game as a load-managing opportunity.

In a game as such, Wiggins should see a minutes increase. Wiggins only averages about (17.6) Minutes per Game. However, he has played 22+ Minutes in four of his last seven games. To hit 5x of salary, we really just need volume, and we expect to have it. Wiggins is 5th on the team in Usage Rate (18.9%) and 2nd in Percentage of 3-Pointers Made (30.8%).

Zion Williamson, PF (NOP) — $8,500 (FanDuel) | $8,000 (DraftKings)

Williamson is one of those players with ultra-high scoring potential. Williamson has 50+ DFS Points in two of his last six games. It goes without saying that, at his best, Williamson is an elite NBA player. This matchup will surely help him meet his upside.

The Pelicans are (3.5) Point favorites at the Wizards tonight. Both teams are also Top-10 in Pace of Play. We have an Over/Under of (242.5) Points and the Wizards 29th in Defensive Rating, being also 29th versus Power Forwards.

Ivica Zubac, C (LAC) — $6,500 (FanDuel) | $6,800 (DraftKings)

Zubac is back as this will be his 4th game back from injury. He has quickly stepped into being a key role-player with (11) Rebounds in each of his last two games. Zubac also scored (22) Points in his last game at the Knicks.

The Nets will host the Clippers tonight. On paper, the Nets are actually a moderate matchup for Zubac. They rank 20th versus Centers. However, I find Zubac very underpriced. He will play around (30) Minutes tonight and his pure ability should have him priced around $8,000. Zubac is an elite rebounders (39.9%) and he is actually 3rd on the Clippers in Percentage of Points Scored (20.4%).

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: