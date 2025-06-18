Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Kaleb Johnson (Pick 1.10)
Whether it's with a draft pick or waiver wire target, the most successful fantasy managers miss sometimes too. Even if it's with a seemingly consensus No. 1 overall pick at the top of dynasty boards.
The key is, in fantasy football, don't hold grudges. That will only lead to another mistake.
Most fantasy managers in dynasty formats missed with the No. 1 pick four years ago. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was the top-rated fantasy rookie in the 2021 draft class, and it was very easy to see why.
The Steelers were one of the worst rushing teams in the league the prior season. After going to the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 draft, Harris was expected to bring instant running back production.
With 1,200 rushing yards and 1,667 yards from scrimmage behind 381 touches as a rookie, Harris did that in 2021. He also made the Pro Bowl.
But over his last three seasons, his production often left fantasy managers overwhelmed, particularly when compared to the prospect who went No. 2 just behind Harris in 2021 dynasty rookie drafts -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Flash forward to this year, Chase is arguably the No. 1 fantasy player across all formats. Meanwhile, Harris is just trying to stay fantasy relevant with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, who just drafted a rookie running back.
But don't hold Harris' inability to land a second contract in Pittsburgh as a reason not to trust the Steelers' newest running back, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson.
Let's discuss why Johnson could be selected at No. 10 overall in 2025 dynasty PPR rookie drafts.
Pick 1.10: RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson didn't enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the same notoriety as some of the other top running backs in the class. He wasn't considered a potential top five pick, and he didn't help his college program win a national championship.
Furthermore, Johnson didn't have back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons like Omarion Hampton at North Carolina.
But Johnson was impressive at Iowa last season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games. He also may have landed with the perfect NFL team for him.
Not only does Johnson not have to change colors with his uniform, the Steelers still deploy a run-first approach under defensive-minded head coach Mike Tomlin.
Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Tomlin has placed a huge emphasis on playing mistake-free on offense. It's easier to do that while running the ball, especially with who the Steelers have had a quarterback in recent years.
This season, it will be Aaron Rodgers behind center for Pittsburgh. It's likely to be only one season of Rodgers for Johnson before the Steelers try the draft again for a long-term quarterback solution.
That instability hurts Johnson's dynasty value. But Tomlin is firmly entrenched as the team's head coach, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could be too. With the run-first coaching mentality Tomlin, Smith and their staff have, whoever is in the Steelers backfield will have a lot of volume for fantasy managers.
It remains to be seen if that volume can turn into more upside. It didn't with Harris, and he slowly began losing that volume to Jaylen Warren.
Warren will still be a factor in Pittsburgh this season. But Warren is unlikely to carry the load himself, making Johnson a candidate for early fantasy production.
There's also no guarantee Warren returns next season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Therefore, it could be entirely Johnson's show in the Steelers backfield by next year.
Fewer and fewer running backs have a clear path to being the primary ball-carrier for their offense. That could lead to Johnson getting drafted quickly in dynasty formats this year.
Be careful not to overdraft Johnson. Potential rookie season volume is important, but often shouldn't outweigh long-term upside.
However, don't stay away from Steelers running backs or running backs with potential because of likely high volume just because Harris has produced somewhat disappointing numbers. Johnson is a potential top five rookie running back in 2025 because of the possibility he takes advantage of his opportunities in Pittsburgh.