Fantasy Baseball 2026 Buy-Lows: O’Neil Cruz, Adolis García & Other Under-the-Radar Targets
As the 2026 MLB season kicks off, fantasy baseball managers are hunting for undervalued players who can make a big impact.
While early-season and spring training stats come from small samples, they reveal opportunities to snag high-upside talent before the rest of the league takes notice.
From rising stars to veterans aiming for a rebound, this article highlights Oneil Cruz, Adolis García, and other key buy-low candidates for fantasy rosters.
Pittsburgh Pirates OF Oneil Cruz
Oneil Cruz exploded out of the gate in 2026 Spring Training, hitting .538/.600/.846 with 1 home run, 3 RBI, and 3 stolen bases in just 5 games.
Though the sample size is tiny, Cruz has long flashed elite power-speed tools. After a disappointing 2025 season (.200 AVG, 20 HR), he enters 2026 with renewed focus. If he can cut down on strikeouts, a significant rebound is possible.
Cruz remains a classic buy-low target: his tools and upside are elite, but last year’s production has depressed expectations, leaving savvy fantasy owners an opportunity.
Cincinnati Reds SP Rhett Lowder
Rhett Lowder’s spring performances have been a mixed bag, with one sharp outing (3.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) offset by a rough start (3.2 IP, 3 ER).
Fully healthy after dealing with injuries in 2025, Lowder earned a spot in the 2026 Reds rotation.
While his inconsistency keeps his draft and trade value suppressed, his strikeout potential and upside as a frontline starter make him an intriguing buy-low candidate.
Philadelphia Phillies OF Adolis García
Adolis García put together a solid spring, hitting .275/.335/.450 with 11 hits, 1 home run, 3 extra-base hits over 16 games.
After a sluggish start, he finished strong, flashing both power and improved plate discipline. Coming off a down year in 2025, García’s draft value and fantasy ownership may be lower than his upside suggests, positioning him as a smart buy-low option for owners banking on a rebound to his 2024 form.
Houston Astros 1B Christian Walker
Christian Walker’s spring numbers came in a very small sample size, but they were impossible to ignore.
He recorded 1 hit in 2 at-bats, posting a .500 AVG, .600 OBP, .875 SLG, and an eye-popping 1.475 OPS.
Beyond the raw stats, Walker’s spring story is more compelling: he struggled early but rebounded late, suggesting that adjustments are already taking hold.
His veteran power bat carries significant upside in middle-of-the-order situations, making him a prime buy-low target for fantasy owners willing to look past the early spring numbers.
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Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.