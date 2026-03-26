As the 2026 MLB season kicks off, fantasy baseball managers are hunting for undervalued players who can make a big impact.

While early-season and spring training stats come from small samples, they reveal opportunities to snag high-upside talent before the rest of the league takes notice.

From rising stars to veterans aiming for a rebound, this article highlights Oneil Cruz, Adolis García, and other key buy-low candidates for fantasy rosters.

Pittsburgh Pirates OF Oneil Cruz

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) runs the bases on an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Oneil Cruz exploded out of the gate in 2026 Spring Training, hitting .538/.600/.846 with 1 home run, 3 RBI, and 3 stolen bases in just 5 games.

Though the sample size is tiny, Cruz has long flashed elite power-speed tools. After a disappointing 2025 season (.200 AVG, 20 HR), he enters 2026 with renewed focus. If he can cut down on strikeouts, a significant rebound is possible.

Cruz remains a classic buy-low target: his tools and upside are elite, but last year’s production has depressed expectations, leaving savvy fantasy owners an opportunity.

Cincinnati Reds SP Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhett Lowder’s spring performances have been a mixed bag, with one sharp outing (3.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) offset by a rough start (3.2 IP, 3 ER).

Fully healthy after dealing with injuries in 2025, Lowder earned a spot in the 2026 Reds rotation.

While his inconsistency keeps his draft and trade value suppressed, his strikeout potential and upside as a frontline starter make him an intriguing buy-low candidate.

Philadelphia Phillies OF Adolis García

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) returns to the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Adolis García put together a solid spring, hitting .275/.335/.450 with 11 hits, 1 home run, 3 extra-base hits over 16 games.

After a sluggish start, he finished strong, flashing both power and improved plate discipline. Coming off a down year in 2025, García’s draft value and fantasy ownership may be lower than his upside suggests, positioning him as a smart buy-low option for owners banking on a rebound to his 2024 form.

Houston Astros 1B Christian Walker

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) forced out at first base against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Christian Walker’s spring numbers came in a very small sample size, but they were impossible to ignore.

He recorded 1 hit in 2 at-bats, posting a .500 AVG, .600 OBP, .875 SLG, and an eye-popping 1.475 OPS.

Beyond the raw stats, Walker’s spring story is more compelling: he struggled early but rebounded late, suggesting that adjustments are already taking hold.

His veteran power bat carries significant upside in middle-of-the-order situations, making him a prime buy-low target for fantasy owners willing to look past the early spring numbers.

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