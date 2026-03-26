Sell-High Fantasy Baseball Candidates for 2026 Featuring Cal Raleigh, Andy Pages, and More

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, fantasy baseball managers are faced with tough decisions on which players to trade before early-season hype inflates their value.

Catchers like Cal Raleigh and rising talents such as Andy Pages have already drawn attention with strong spring performances, but several more players are showing early flashes that may overstate their true season-long potential.

Identifying these sell-high candidates now can give savvy managers the chance to maximize trade value before regression hits.

Seattle Mariners C Cal Raleigh

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after a strikeout in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Cal Raleigh recorded a .235 batting average with 1 home run and 4 RBI in 17 spring at-bats, showing flashes of early power but struggling with consistency at the plate.

His reputation as a formidable power-hitting catcher can certainly generate trade interest, yet the volatility in his OBP and batting average makes him a prime sell-high candidate.

Savvy fantasy managers may look to cash in now before others overestimate his ability to sustain this level of efficiency over the full season.

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Andy Pages

Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Team Mexico during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Andy Pages posted a strong .333/.350/.556 line with 6 hits and 3 RBI in 18 spring at-bats, showcasing his potential to contribute immediately at the MLB level.

While these numbers are promising, Pages is still young with limited big-league experience, and small-sample spring stats can be misleading.

His early success is likely to generate temporary hype in fantasy leagues, making him a prime sell-high candidate for owners looking to capitalize on perceived breakout potential before the 2026 season gets underway.

Arizona Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a single against the Brewers during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Geraldo Perdomo slashed .357/.400/.357 with 5 hits in 14 at-bats during 2026 spring training. While his batting average and on-base skills are impressive, the lack of power and counting stats in such a small sample make it likely that this early hype overstates his true fantasy value.

Managers who are enticed by his hot spring performance may see an opportunity to sell-high before regression brings his production back in line with career norms.

Cincinnati Reds 2B Matt McLain

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt McLain absolutely dominated 2026 spring training, racking up a scorching .542 batting average with multiple home runs, an OBP near .600, and an OPS reportedly over 1.900 in early Cactus League games.

While these eye-popping numbers are impossible to ignore, the sample size is minuscule, and questions about his 2025 injuries and consistency still linger.

Fantasy managers who get swept up in the hype could be overvaluing McLain, making spring the perfect window to sell-high before his performance inevitably regresses to a more realistic level once the regular season begins.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News