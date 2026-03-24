Fantasy Basketball Impact: Anthony Edwards And 3 Other Big Name NBA Injury Updates 

As the NBA season now enters its final push before the postseason, names continue to pile up on injury reports. Here are four of the latest injury updates on some of the stars and budding stars of the NBA.

Jarrett Allen

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen, has not played in the last two weeks. Him missing Tuesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic will mark the ninth game he has missed in a row. He has been listed as day-to-day throughout his absence, as he has been dealing with knee tendinitis. There is no real timetable for his return, and with where the Cavaliers currently stand in the Eastern Conference, it would not be surprising if they are not in a rush to bring him back.

The Cavaliers are currently the fourth seed in the East with a record of 44-27. They are behind the New York Knicks, who are in third with a record of 47-25, and are ahead of the Toronto Raptors in fifth, who have a record of 40-31. With the Cavs only having 11 games left, the likelihood of them staying where they are is high.

If Allen remains out for the foreseeable future, Evan Mobley will continue to benefit statistically. In three of his last four games, Mobley has had both over 20 points and over 10 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin

Mar 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) controls the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Intuit Dome. | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Clippers, after starting the 2025-2026 NBA season with a record of 6-21, have managed to turn things around and are set to at least make the play-in tournament. Leading the charge in bringing their season back from the dead is veteran star Kawhi Leonard. Further helping to stabilize their success post-NBA trade deadline has been a recent addition from the Indiana Pacers via a trade, Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin, in his last five games, has averaged 23.2 PPG. The Clippers have recently been without Mathurin’s scoring abilities, with him missing their last four games with a toe injury. A timetable has not officially been set for his return, but while with the Pacers, Mathurin missed 11 games with a toe injury this season.

If Mathurin remains out, a wing player that fantasy managers and DFS players should take note of is Derrick Jones Jr. In his last three games, he has averaged 14.6 PPG, 3.0 APG, and 5.0 RPG for Los Angeles.

Anthony Edwards

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after the Timberwolves were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, has missed the T-Wolves' last four games with inflammation in his right knee. He underwent an MRI on March 17 that revealed his injury, and is said to be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

While this is good news that Edward's injury does not appear to be serious, with little to no time left in the regular season, he will likely miss the bulk of Minnesota’s remaining regular-season games before the playoffs. A Minnesota player that fantasy managers and DFS players should key on while Edwards recovers is Ayo Dosunmu.

The former Chicago Bull does a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves and has done so since Edwards recently got sidelined. In Dosunmu’s last four games, he is averaging 19.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 8.0 RPG.

Franz Wagner

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Forward for the Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner, has been out with a high ankle sprain for the past 17 games. With the large amount of time he has missed, he does appear to be trending toward returning to play. Wagner recently got called back up from the Magic’s G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. He recently practiced with them, and while a timeline of his return has not been made available, this is definitely a positive.

A player from the Magic that DFS players should look at using a good amount in lineups for the rest of the regular season, especially if Wagner continues to miss time, is Paolo Banchero. His season has definitely had its downs, but he has been hooping recently. In his last four games, Banchero is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 5.5 RPG. He is coming off a 39-point outing in the Magic’s most recent game against the Indiana Pacers.

With Orlando desperately pushing for a high seed in the play-in or even the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, they will need every bit of this level of scoring production from Banchero in their final 11 games of the regular season. The Magic currently are the ninth seed in the East with a record of 38-33. The Atlanta Hawks hold the sixth seed with a record of 40-32, and the Miami Heat are in the eighth position of the standings with a record of 38-34.

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