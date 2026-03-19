How Paolo Banchero Reads and Reacts to 1-on-1 Defense

I asked Magic forward Paolo Banchero how he reads defenders in 1-on-1 ISO situations, a playtype he scored out of often against the Thunder.



Paolo said, once he's in the game, it's less about thinking through all the factors and more about reading and reacting to what the defense is giving him, keeping it simple, trusting his eyes, making quick decisions.

I asked Paolo how he reads ISO defense:



“Trusting your instincts.



Not really doing much thinking, moreso reacting. I think that’s when I’m at my best.



If they’re pulled in, make the pass to the open guy.



If there’s space, attack it.



Keep it simple… Make quick decisions.” pic.twitter.com/GWW07fdXWc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 18, 2026

I think it is just trusting your instincts.



Not really doing much thinking, moreso reacting. I think that is when I am at my best.



If they are pulled in, make the pass to the open guy.



If there is space, attack it.



Keep it simple; trust what you see; just try to make quick decisions. Paolo Banchero

This question came fresh off Banchero scoring 32 PTS on 68% TS% against the best defense in the league in Oklahoma City, an all-around efficient display converting 9/15 twos, 3/6 threes, and 5/6 free throws, dishing 5 assists to 4 turnovers creating 13 PTS via assists, and securing 10 boards to boot.

Paolo found a rhythm scoring in all sorts of ways.

Banchero was getting downhill with graceful footwork and solid handle for his size with finishes in traffic including a coast-to-coast spinning layup.



He was hitting jump shots, featuring an AND1 rip-through bump-and-finish fadeaway, his patented turnaround middy, and a big stepback three on the left wing.



He also generated points moving off ball, hitting a C&S 3 in the corner, fighting for offensive rebound tipouts, drawing fouls.

Banchero also made strong reads as a passer, especially in the short roll at the elbow, like in pick-and-roll with Bane where he draws defenders to the ball and hits Wendell Carter Jr. for a dunker spot alley-oop lob.



In another pick-and-pop with Bane in the corner, Banchero patiently lulled the defenders to sleep with tween-tween dribbles before whipping the bullet pass to the short corner for the Bane C&S three; his defender sagged off just enough to give Des enough space to pull the trigger – nothing but net.

When Banchero is reading and reacting to defenses quickly, when he's utilized more on the move as an unstoppable downhill force tank, when the shooters and play-finishers around him knock down wide open looks from deep and at the rim, and when Paolo takes it to another level with the best version of himself between the next-level explosive athleticism and nuclear tough shot making; the Magic's offense begins humming around one of the most versatile scorers, consistent playmaking hubs, and efficient decision makers in the league.

Paolo's new approach since the All-Star break

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Paolo’s efficient, assertive decision making:



“His mindset shift after All-Star… aggressive, quick decisions, early easy baskets



I can’t give the young man enough credit to sit down and guard big time players.



He’s finding the right play…” pic.twitter.com/iQhc6QUzpM — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

A few games back, I asked Coach Jamahl Mosley about Paolo's efficient, assertive decision making:

Jamahl and Paolo agreed on one thing Banchero had changed after the All-Star snub: his mindset.

Banchero's new approach, decisive decision-making, and ability to execute so many different skills in so many different ways has helped this Magic team find stability as the season goes on.