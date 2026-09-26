College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 4's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 4 Main Slate

Trinidad Chambliss ($7,700)

Similar to Lincoln Kienholz last week, I don't know what salary-makers are doing here, but it's going to create dangerous, undeniable chalk.

Trinidad Chambliss is fourth on the entire slate in DraftKings fantasy points per game (28.8 DKPTs). Even though Ole Miss is a surprise underdog in this road matchup with Florida, it's not really about the inability of the Rebels to score. Auburn QB Byrum Brown posted 336 scrimmage yards last week on this same defense.

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS ARROGANT ARM pic.twitter.com/PiN89NJRIM — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 20, 2026

Accepting or fading Chambliss is the very first order of business on the slate. I think it's a relatively weak one at quarterback, or I'd be more open to the latter.

John Mateer ($6,100)

I really think this salary is too reactionary to how bad John Mateer has looked in two consecutive games where Oklahoma has put up 14 points or fewer.

Mateer is still completing 62.7% of his passes, and he's still chipping in on the ground at 23.0 rushing yards per game (including sacks) but hasn't scored a touchdown. He posted eight rushing scores last season.

Georgia's cupcake schedule makes it impossible to know if they've fixed their secondary from last year. I think Mateer's rushing gives him a little bit of a floor in this matchup. He still posted 15.1 DKPTs in a Week 2 disaster against Michigan's elite defense.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 4 Main Slate

Jaden Baugh ($9,100)

It doesn't help the argument to gravitate away from Chambliss that the slate's top RB is an excellent stacking partner.

Jaden Baugh isn't perfect. He handled just 61.4% of Florida's running back opportunities last week against Auburn, and at this salary, I'd like more of a floor that he's not going to get vultured or the team might ride a "hot hand".

But, Ole Miss is 71st in rushing YPA allowed (4.1), and Baugh is one of the most talented backs in the country. He's -450 for an anytime touchdown, too.

Jeremiah Cobb ($6,500)

Speaking of the Auburn Tigers, they've got a fantasy-friendly matchup with Vanderbilt, and this is indeed Jeremiah Cobb's backfield when the chips were down.

Cobb handled 71.4% of Auburn's rush attempts in last week's shootout loss. There were just 14 of them as the team relied on Brown's right arm.

The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites, so expect more of the senior in Week 4.

Jeremy Payne ($6,300)

This is one of three salaries that had my jaw on the floor. Chambliss was another. The third is left to come.

Jeremy Payne was a first-round pick in most season-long college drafts. He was expected to be a workhorse for a TCU team transitioning at QB, and that has been the case. He's handled 75.6% of the RB touches in their two games against Power 5 opponents.

On the board 🐸



Jeremy Payne records his first touchdown of the season on a 3-yard run @TCUFootball



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/JkxtlK1wsv — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 20, 2026

UCF is a program in turmoil right now, so I'm taking their 3.9 rushing YPA allowed (60th in FBS) with a grain of salt in a small sample. They're one of the worse teams in the Big 12 -- and not a matchup I'm scared of for Payne.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 4 Main Slate

Collin Dixon ($7,000)

There does have to be a little faith in the Illini to roster Collin Dixon on Saturday. If this is a bloodbath at halftime, Bret Bielema might save his star wideout for another day.

But, Dixon's adjusted salary still works in a tough matchup where Illinois will be trailing because he's got the best receiving role in college football. He leads the country in target share (46.4%), averaging 10.7 looks per game.

Arch Manning's torrid second half inspires me to believe that the 2026 Ohio State secondary, replacing Caleb Downs and Davison Igbinosun, isn't quite as impenetrable as last year's.

Dixon would be a huge reason why Illinois would stick around if they do, as well.

Gavin Freeman ($5,500)

Here's the third jaw-on-the-floor salary.

Gavin Freeman has not caught fewer than 7 passes in a game this season. I'd take 7.0 guaranteed points now for a wideout at $5,500 in college football -- much less the yardage and touchdown upside he's flashed to average 23.8 DKPTs to this point. He's 9th in the country in target share (39.0%).

DJ Lagway and Gavin Freeman with a massive 4th down conversion! pic.twitter.com/26mn9sf3cw — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) September 5, 2026

Deion Sanders' Colorado squad got boatraced last week in a game where Northwestern averaged 11.0 passing YPA and tossed 3 touchdowns.

What's even the argument to fade Freeman at this mark? Somehow, there are acrobatics that Baylor builds a blowout lead without working through their top receiver despite a 48.0% pass rate this year? It seems unlikely.

Brian Rowe Jr. ($4,700)

Unfortunately for UCLA, star reciever Mikey Matthews is done for the year.

Luckily, they've already had Brian Rowe Jr. step up. Rowe Jr. has a 30.2% target share this season and drew 8 of them a week ago. The team's next-highest pass catcher, Semaj Morgan, saw 5.

Rowe Jr. is a big-play threat, averaging 15.6 yards per reception to this point. That's probably why the efficiency on those targets won't always be great, but Nico Iamaleava (9.3 aDOT) will chuck it a bit.

This UCLA-Maryland game's 56.5-point total is interesting for both quarterbacks, but the rushing shares are tough. The Bruins' leading receiver is my favorite way to target the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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