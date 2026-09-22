What Mikey Matthews Season-Ending Injury Means For UCLA

Tough news for UCLA football today.

In his Monday press conference, coach Bob Chesney revealed that wide receiver Mikey Matthews will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. “Mikey had surgery on his foot the other day, so that's going to be a wrap for him,” Chesney said.

Matthews had an excellent Week One against Cal, but suffered an early injury against San Diego State that sent him to the sideline for the remainder of the game. With Matthews ruled out for the remainder of the season, how will it impact the Bruins moving forward?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Room in Good Hands

While it’s a brutal blow to have a receiver as talented as Matthews go down with a season-ending injury, the good news is that wide receiver is one of the deepest position groups for UCLA.

Landon Ellis recently returned from injury and had a successful outing against Purdue with three catches for 22 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Due to Matthew’s absence, Ellis should be involved in the offense even more than he already was, giving him a lot of potential as the season continues.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) scores on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player whose snaps will certainly increase is Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan. In the past two games, Morgan has looked fantastic. After a solid outing against San Diego State, Morgan followed it up with a two-touchdown performance against Purdue.

He had already begun to break out in place of Matthews, and I would certainly expect the volume to follow him for the rest of the season. Nico Iamaleava seemed to trust Morgan more, and I would expect that relationship to keep blossoming.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Rowe Has Been Consistently Reliable

Meanwhile, Brian Rowe has been by far the most consistent receiver in that unit. He has been involved early and often in each of the Bruins' three games, and as long as he can stay healthy, he has a good chance of leading this team in receiving yards at the end of the season.

Another name that recently emerged was San Jose State transfer Leland Smith. In Week 3 against Purdue, Smith came up huge for the Bruins down the stretch, catching multiple passes to keep the chains moving during crucial points in the contest. Smith would end the night with three catches for 59 yards and will likely be more involved as the season progresses.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) gestures after a reception against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the depth of the receiving unit for UCLA is encouraging, you hate to see a talented player like Matthews miss the season. It’ll be a tough blow for the Bruins offense, but they no doubt have the talent to keep putting together an impressive season.