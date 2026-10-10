Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 6's Main DFS Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 6's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 6 Main Slate

Avery Johnson ($8,300)

For years, Avery Johnson has been an elite fantasy quarterback because of his legs.

That hasn't changed. He's averaging 72.8 rushing yards per game and, as a result, has topped 25 DraftKings points (DKPTs) in three of four contests.

But, quietly, the arm is coming along, too. Johnson is completing a career-high 66.2% of his passes and is at 6.8 yards per attempt (YPA).

AVERY JOHNSON DOES IT ALL 😤



The Kansas State QB's huge performance vs. Tulane makes him the 4th Big 12 player in the last 20 seasons with 200+ pass yards, 150+ rush yards and multiple rush TDs in a game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yY7OXWbUDm — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 19, 2026

Houston is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry (YPC) on the ground, so Johnson could drop back 40-plus times in a competitive Big 12 affair where the Wildcats, surprisingly, are 2.5-point favorites.

Nico Iamaleava ($6,200)

I am excited to see the Ferrari out of the garage on Saturday.

Nico Iamaleava is 6'5" with a rocket arm and solid mobility. He's carried 35 times for 143 yards this season and is averaging 8.3 YPA as a passer.

All of that would be amazing in DFS...if UCLA's 60.2% rush rate as a team wasn't in the way. It's rarely on Iamaleava's shoulders.

I think that will change with the Bruins 11.5-point road underdogs on the road against Oregon. Plus, the Ducks, ceding 7.2 passing YPA (63rd in FBS), aren't quite the fearsome matchup for opposing passers that they were a year ago.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 6 Main Slate

Jamal Roberts ($7,500)

Jamal Roberts had himself a day last week, and he's got the role to keep it going.

Jamal Roberts vs The Gators



21 carries

203 Yards

3 TDs pic.twitter.com/6K9issUoUd — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 3, 2026

Roberts turned 24 of Mizzou's 31 running back carries into 211 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Of course, he's unopposed in the Tigers' backfield as Ahmad Hardy still recovers from a tragic preseason shooting.

In the last three weeks, Roberts trails only West Virginia's Cam Cook in share of RB opportunities (83.4%), yet he's just the eighth highest-salaried back on the slate.

Ja'Kyrian Turner ($6,400)

DraftKings' salary-makers tried to get ahead of Ja'Kyrian Turner's box score, but I'm not sure it was enough.

Turner was injured Week 1 for Pitt and returned a week ago, handling 64.5% of the Panthers' RB opportunities in his first game back. He entered with a questionable status, so that may have even included a pitch count.

His role should be elite, and the game setup is, too. Pitt is a 3.5-point home favorite against North Carolina, who are 83rd in rushing YPA allowed. Plus, expect this offense to be a bit more rush heavy after QB Mason Heintschel tore his ACL a week ago.

Jaizun Patterson ($5,900)

As usual, the bargain bin at running back is pretty empty. Jaizun Patterson is as low as I'll go.

Patterson's workload isn't the issue. He's averaged 17.0 carries per game the last two weeks for a dreadful Michigan State squad, but they've just trailed and been outmatched by both Wisconsin and Nebraska -- two strong rush defenses.

Illinois (59th in rushing YPA allowed) is a little softer, and Sparty is a surprisingly short 2.5-point favorite. That could allow Patterson to find the end zone for the first time since replacing Cam Edwards (leg) as the starter.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 6 Main Slate

Collin Dixon ($8,400)

There's no Jeremiah Smith this week, but Collin Dixon could do his best impression.

Dixon leads the slate in season-long target share (40.9%) and total targets over the last three weeks (10.7) among those who've run at least 50 routes in this period.

He's the clear standout of a Fighting Illini passing game that, as mentioned, finds themselves in a competitive matchup with Michigan State, a school leaky against the pass (7.7 YPA allowed) this season.

Junior Sherrill ($5,700)

When I advocated a volume-based punt to Junior Sherrill a week ago, I never expected his statline against Georgia.

The senior hauled in 7 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, marking his fifth straight game with at least 11.0 DKPTs this season. I don't really understand his salary.

Vanderbilt’s Junior Sherrill is a Sunday player. Just toasted Georgia’s defense for six.



Sherrill came into today top 25 in the country in receiving yards (367). pic.twitter.com/ND47qupLcU — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 3, 2026

The matchup works here, too. Ole Miss is allowing 7.9 YPA through the air, and Vandy will, undoubtedly, need to keep pace with a high-octane Rebels offense.

Kwazi Gilmer ($4,900)

In a featured noon contest, Kwazi Gilmer will likely need to be a big part of an upset should Big Red pull one against Indiana, who rides an FBS-best 21-game winning streak.

Gilmer and the Huskers are 7.5-point underdogs, but Indiana will allow yards through the air. They're allowing 7.4 per attempt (70th in the country), which is made worse by the fact they've played such a weak schedule outside of Northwestern, a run-first operation.

The former UCLA star has a 35.5% target share this season for Nebraska, who does prefer to run the ball. They may not have a choice if Curt Cignetti's offense shows up in Lincoln.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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