Pitt's Mason Heintschel Suffers Season-Ending Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel to injury in their latest game, and they now know how long he'll be out.

Pete Nakos of On3 previously reported that Heintschel was set to undergo an MRI on his right knee after his injury in Pitt's 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, and ESPN's Pete Thamel has since announced that he will miss the remainder of the campaign with a torn ACL.

Sources: Pitt QB Mason Heintschel has torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. He got injured in the win over Virginia Tech on Friday. pic.twitter.com/jNcckTUXKY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 3, 2026

It is a huge blow for the Panthers, who moved to 5-0 with their victory against the Hokies.

What Happened On Heintschel's Injury?

Heintschel suffered the injury trying to stretch out for a first down on third-and-8 on the first drive of the second half for the Panthers.

He scrambled to the outside and Hokies fifth-year defensive lineman Kemari Copeland tackled him from behind. Heintschel then twisted to get out of bounds, and senior cornerback Cam Chadwick Jr. hit him late and low in his right leg.

Heintschel laid on the ground, grabbing his right knee and Pitt medical staff soon rushed over to treat him.

The Pitt star eventually got up, but didn't put weight on his right leg, and went to the locker room.

Heintschel came out of the locker room in street clothes and on crutches, spending the rest of the game on the sideline.

Who does Pitt Turn To at Quarterback?

Pitt has a few options at quarterback with Heintschel out for the foreseeable future and for the final seven games of the season.

Fifth-year signal caller Holden Geriner will most certainly be the starting quarterback for the Panthers, as came in after Heintschel was injured against the Hokies.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) passes against the Bucknell Bison during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geriner completed 8-of-12 passes for 78 drives and led two touchdown drives, including throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks to put Pitt up 35-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Pitt also has two freshman quarterbacks in Corey Dailey and Angelo Renda who they can turn to if Geriner isn't having success with the offense.

Dailey played in the 59-0 blowout of FCS foe Bucknell at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4, completing 3-of-5 passes for 60 yards, which included an 18-yard touchdown to junior Tyreek Robinson at the end of the game.

Renda hasn't played this season and looks like the fourth option at quarterback for the Panthers.

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