Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 7's Main DFS Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 7's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 7 Main Slate

Arch Manning ($6,900)

I know an audible groan was just let out by some of my readers reading this name, but it feels like a spot for one of Arch Manning's best games of the year.

He's certainly not been extremely efficient in 2026 with a 10-to-5 ratio of touchdowns to picks while completing 63.0% of his passes. In his defense, the Longhorns are just five games into the season, and they've had to face three of the best pass rushes (and defenses) in the country: Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Leaky wouldn't even begin to describe the secondary for Florida, who are coughing up 7.8 yards per attempt (YPA) through the air. They're also just 41st in sack rate.

I think Steve Sarkisian prioritizes getting Manning going a bit in this favorable matchup.

Alberto Mendoza ($5,300)

On a slate with several top studs, I'm spending down at quarterback where possible, and I think Alberto Mendoza's salary is a little crazy in this matchup.

Georgia Tech is a run-first squad in an ideal world, but the Hokies are 9.5-point favorites -- perhaps because they're 30th in YPA allowed on the ground compared to 65th against the pass.

Mendoza has shaken off an early-season slump to complete 67.5% of his throws with 7 touchdowns to 1 interception over the last three weeks. He's averaged 18.3 DKPTs in this time -- even if the ceiling is muted.

Alberto Mendoza with a dime to cut Stanford's lead to seven points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rY9XHFRNYN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 27, 2026

Mendoza, Austin Simmons, Bryce Underwood, and Will Hammond are all viable options below $6,000.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 7 Main Slate

Jamal Roberts ($8,500)

As a few of the nation's top backs suffer injuries, Jamal Roberts is slowly inching toward the Doak Walker Award.

Jamal Roberts is the third SEC running back in the past 20 years with consecutive 200-yard rushing games against FBS teams.



He's in good company. The others? Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette 🏈 https://t.co/25dkpIEC0r pic.twitter.com/Cb7e6qJpJN — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 10, 2026

Roberts is easily the top back on this slate overall. He's seen 84.8% of Mizzou's RB opportunities over the last three weeks. The next-highest back (De'Sean Bishop of Tennessee; 67.6%) is stuck in a horrible matchup.

The path to failure could be a 5.5-point underdog spread for his Tigers visiting Ole Miss, but he does have 11 receptions in the last five weeks and a decent role in the passing game.

J'Koby Williams ($6,700)

There's no Cameron Dickey (leg) coming out of a bye week for Texas Tech, so it'll be the J'Koby Williams show when Tech is a 15.5-point favorite.

I could leave it as that simple, but the explosive back is averaging 5.9 YPA and has already wrestled the lead job away from Dickey to begin with. If anything it's a massive boost to his goal-line role.

Kendrick Raphael ($6,100)

Senior Kendrick Raphael has taken over the SMU backfield.

He opened the year with 86 scrimmage yards against Florida State, got a couple of weeks of rest, and has proceeded to log 62.6% of the Mustangs' RB opportunities over the last three weeks, trailing only Roberts and Bishop.

The matchup here is workable, too. Virginia is 75th in YPA allowed to rushers (4.5).

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 7 Main Slate

Deuce Alexander ($7,800)

I would love Jeremiah Smith, but I just can't afford his sky-high $9,700 salary.

Plus, if there's any coach in college football who can take him away, it's Curt Cignetti, who limited Nebraska's leading receiver to 31 yards last week.

I don't want to spend Deuce Alexander's whole stanza talking about fading the receiver above him in the salary pool, though. Alexander's seen 8.0 targets over Ole Miss' last three games, and he just keeps housing them. He's posted 15.7 yards per catch with five touchdowns in five games.

Ole Miss' three games with ranked teams have averaged 71.7 total points. I want a piece of their clash with Mizzou on both sides.

Da'Shawn Martin ($5,000)

Virginia's banged-up receiving corps should (finally) concentrate their messy target shares.

Da'Shawn Martin leads the team with an 18.9% target share, and he's seen 5.5 targets per game over the past three weeks. But, Dillon Newton-Short is away from the team, and Rico Flores Jr. (knee) won't be available on Saturday.

Martin is a big-play threat who caught a 47-yard touchdown in the Hoos' season opener, so I'm excited to see him take on a larger role.

Terrance Carter Jr. ($4,200)

Texas Tech missed Terrance Carter Jr.'s stability.

They fed the big, NFL-bound tight end 9 targets in his return against Colorado, and he'll likely remain a focal point of the offense when Arizona State has actually done a nice job against the pass (6.4 YPA allowed).

Carter Jr. is fourth on the slate in target share over the last three weeks (40.9%). Kansas' Cam Pickett is another receiver under $5,000 that's in the same neighborhood (40.8%), but it seems like Pickett and Nik McMillan alternate weeks in a rather unpredictable fashion.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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