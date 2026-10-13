UVA injury updates: Virginia CB Omillio Agard out for season, others questionable for SMU

Tuesday, Coach Tony Elliott confirmed that starting cornerback Omillio Agard tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2026 season. Agard missed the Syracuse game and is undergoing surgery today.

Agard was arguably Virginia's best cornerback, as Pro Football Network gave him a season grade of 92.1 (No. 5 in college football). The third-year Wisconsin transfer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

Other starters and key reserves have also been dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday's crucial duel at No. 24 SMU. Some of them are still out (WR Dillon Newton-Short, S Jaylen Jones, OL Noah Hartsoe, DL Bull Richardson, OL Dylan Biehl and other deep reserves). The Cavaliers have been hit with a taxing stretch of injuries around the midpoint of the 2026 campaign.

Here are injury updates Elliott provided on starters and key backups:

WR Rico Flores Jr.

Virginia's presumed No. 1 receiver will not be available Saturday against the Mustangs. The Cavaliers are awaiting imaging results after Flores went down with a non-contact injury against Syracuse. Flores was on the ground for over a minute, holding his knee. He went into the blue medical tent — and after a few minutes, he slowly walked into the locker room with a trainer by his side.

S Brandyn Hillman

Hillman will be a gametime decision, as he is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Given his aggressive style of play, Virginia could opt to withold him and preserve his long-term availability. However, the Cavaliers would certainly like to have their star safety play at No. 24 SMU.

CB Jacobie Henderson

While the Cavaliers lost Agard for the season, they expect their other starting cornerback to be healthy-ish. Henderson suffered a shoulder injury late against the Orange but is currently day-to-day and scheduled to play Saturday.

LB Maddox Marcellus

Marcellus has been dealing with stingers, and remains day-to-day. He is expected to play against the Mustangs, but the coaching staff could elect to be cautious and limit his snaps. Caleb Hardy and Myles Brown have consistently seen playing time this season, and both of them have held their own.

DE Devon Baxter

Baxter has missed the past three games, and he will miss several more. Baxter underwent shoulder surgery and could miss the remainder of the regular season. The third-year Michigan transfer was one of Virginia's top backup defensive linemen. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.