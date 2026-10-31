Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 9's Main DFS Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 9's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 9 Main Slate

Byrum Brown ($7,500)

Georgia and LSU have two of the best defenses in the nation, and Brown posted 22.5 DraftKings fantasy points (DKPTs) on average over the last two weeks.

BYRUM BROWN‼️



Auburn is up two scores on No. 1 Georgia 😲 pic.twitter.com/dyrZxhcnoF — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2026

Predicated on elite rushing volume, with 479 yards and 6 touchdowns, the Auburn QB can attack a much, much easier test on Saturday. Ole Miss has allowed 5.5 yards per play (YPP; 73rd in FBS) so far.

Aaron Philo ($5,900)

I love punting quarterback, but the options are extremely thin. Florida's Aaron Philo is about as low as I'll go.

Philo returns from a shoulder injury on Saturday. Thankfully, that won't hurt what has been 4.7 rushing DKPTs per game thus far. It'll just be about managing efficiency through the air against an elite Georgia defense.

Oddsmakers expect some points in this game, though, per a 51.5-point total. Florida is only a 10.5-point underdog. If the Gators are able to move the ball, Philo will look like a bargain. Beau Pribula ($6,000) works down here, too.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 9 Main Slate

Kendrick Raphael ($7,600)

SMU RB Kendrick Raphael has furthered his stranglehold on SMU's backfield by the week. As these games are more pivotal for the Mustangs, he's handled 80.8% of the team's RB opportunities over the last three weeks.

3 TDs on the day for Kendrick Raphael!



A DOMINANT second half for @SMUFB. pic.twitter.com/oHo1dFVFVL — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 24, 2026

The senior gets to attack a Syracuse defense that's 93rd in yards per carry allowed (4.6) in Week 9.

Dylan Edwards ($7,000)

We thought the Jayhawks would have a committee this season, but Kansas State transfer Dylan Edwards has taken over the job. His share of RB opportunities over the last three weeks (84.2%) is the highest on the slate.

Kansas' battle with TCU has a 45.5-point total, though. The Horned Frogs are missing their star running back, Jeremy Payne, and Jayhawks QB Isaiah Marshall is questionable.

Edwards' situation could implode if Marshall can't play, but his floor is extremely high for cash games.

Cameron Dickey ($4,500)

Texas Tech's offense badly struggled last week, so getting their 1A (or 1B) to J'Koby Williams could make a huge difference.

Cameron Dickey returns from an ankle injury and is off the injury report, signaling he'll have a full role and head up their goal-line package. He's scored 4 touchdowns on just 57 carries this year and is -150 for an anytime touchdown at DraftKings.

The Red Raiders' implied team total (29.0) is really high, and I think salary-makers got caught napping thinking he'd be out again this week.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 9 Main Slate

Isaiah Sategna III ($7,300)

There's one man breathing live into Oklahoma's passing game right now, and it's Isaiah Sategna III.

The slot receiver has a 42.7% target share over the last three weeks, resulting in 10.3 looks per game.

John Mateer got loose and threw a dime to Isaiah Sategna III 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mnh5vARu2k — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 24, 2026

He exploded for 164 yards and a touchdown in last week's friendly matchup with Mississippi State, and he's got another against a Gamecocks defense allowing 7.8 yards per attempt (90th in the country).

Javon Tracy ($6,100)

Though certainly not permanent, the work is trending Javon Tracy's way for a Minnesota team that will need to throw the ball on Saturday.

Indiana is allowing just 2.3 YPC (2nd in FBS) on the ground, but they're 46th on a YPA basis against the pass.

Tracy has seen 9.5 targets per game (45.5% share) over the last three weeks for the Golden Gophers. Noah Jennings, who led the team in receiving before last week, has only seen 5.5 looks per game in this stretch.

It's plausible both see plenty of work, but I prefer Tracy of the two.

JV Gibson ($4,500)

I never would have guessed, but JT French IV is absolutely balling at quarterback for the Bearcats. We can get his top wideout at $4,500.

JV Gibson has seen 8.5 targets per game over the last three weeks, which is 14th overall on this slate.

It's a little bit of the same situation for Cincinnati as Minnesota. Utah is allowing just 3.2 YPC on the ground, but they're 39th in passing YPA allowed. Gibson should see plenty of burn if Scott Satterfield's bunch puts their gameplan on French's arm once again.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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