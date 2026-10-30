Kansas Football Could Face Precarious Quarterback Situation Against TCU

As the Kansas football team gears up for its Big 12 matchup against TCU tomorrow, the Jayhawks updated their availability report Thursday evening. Only one update was made from the previous day's injury listings, but the downgrade is significant enough to alarm Jayhawk fans.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall, who was previously designated as probable, is now questionable. Coming off a huge 25-24 walk-off win over Baylor, this certainly isn't a development the KU faithful want to hear a little over 24 hours before kickoff.

Thursday availability report.



Isaiah Marshall is now questionable. He was listed as probable last night. pic.twitter.com/0VHXYtlkd3 — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 30, 2026

Versus the Bears, there were no indications that Marshall was dealing with anything other than the normal physical wear-and-tear he's faced all year. But Leipold mentioned postgame last Saturday that he was "a little banged up in some areas," which contributed to his rather ineffective game on the ground (15 carries for 31 yards).

Marshall had never been listed on the injury report prior to this week but has openly dealt with soreness throughout his first year as a collegiate starter. Most notably, he was hit multiple times on his throwing arm against Missouri last month and saw his accuracy suffer as a result.



Considering he opened the week with a probable designation yet is trending downward, he may not be progressing the way the coaching staff expected him to after the Baylor victory. His practice status will be worth monitoring today and could determine whether he suits up in Week 9.

What if Isaiah Marshall Doesn’t Play vs. TCU?

Marshall has started the first seven contests of the campaign and will presumably lead the rest of the way if his health allows him to. However, the Jayhawks have to prepare for the possibility of being without him at this stage.

The most likely candidate to get the ball in the scenario where Marshall can't go is Cole Ballard. The redshirt junior recently returned from his own injury last week, a shoulder ailment he sustained in the defeat to MU. He only threw one pass against Baylor — coincidentally, it was a trick play early in the fourth quarter with Marshall that resulted in an incompletion to his intended target and fellow signal-caller.

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) during the first hduring the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice transfer Chase Jenkins can't be ruled out to receive snaps under center either, though. He excelled in the lone chance he received earlier this season, completing all three of his pass attempts and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown when the Jayhawks blew out Middle Tennessee State on Oct. 3.



While it appears more likely than not that Marshall will end up dressing, KU still probably won't have its quarterback at full strength tomorrow. The Jayhawks can't afford a quarterback change this late in the year when the offense has finally started clicking.

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