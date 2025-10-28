Fantasy Football Buy, Sell Or Hold: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed one of the best starts in the NFL, due in large part to the efforts of star quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has posted MVP-caliber production over the first eight games of the season, emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football to start the year.
In his first six games, Mayfield managed top-15 finishes among quarterbacks in each contest, eclipsing 17.5 points in every game during that stretch. His rapid elevation has raised questions over his fantasy stock, bringing about a potential buy, sell, hold decision among fantasy owners.
Mayfield has helped the Buccaneers offense overcome notable injuries throughout the offense, specifically in the passing game, as he’s dealt with the absence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka at times this season.
Entering a Week 9 bye, Tampa Bay will kick off a tough three-game stretch versus playoff-contending squads and will look for its quarterback to continue his trend of stellar production. Here’s a look at Mayfield’s fantasy outlook through nearly one half of the season:
Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Outlook
Prior to back-to-back quiet performances from Tampa Bay’s passing game, Mayfield averaged 21 points through his first six games of the season. Entering Week 9, he ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards and 11th in passing touchdowns, with just two interceptions so far this season.
In six games, he’s completed nearly 64% of his passes for 1,919 yards and 13 touchdowns with a QBR of 61.0. He’s on pace for the fourth consecutive 4,000-yard campaign of his career, tracking for a touchdown-interception ratio of 28:4 over the course of 17 games.
Given his previous trends, Mayfield projects to revert to his previous string of production prior to down outings in Weeks 7 and 8.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Mayfield?
Coming off two lowly performances, Week 9 could present an ideal opportunity for fantasy owners in need of quarterback depth to buy low on the Buccaneers signal-caller. Quarterback-needy fantasy owners should strongly consider a cost-efficient move for a quality fantasy quarterback.
Fantasy owners looking to move on from the two-time Pro Bowler should consider rethinking a potential trade as the deadline approaches, given the drop-off in value over the past few games. Though he projects to bounce back, fantasy owners could have a difficult time maximizing value in the trade market during the bye.