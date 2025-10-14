Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jayden Daniels Climbs To No. 1
Week 6 is in the books and we’re already more than one third away through the NFL season. Things are looking quite different than last year. Josh Allen has lost back-to-back games with the Buffalo Bills heading into his bye week and Caleb Williams flipped the script on Jayden Daniels last night, leading the Bears to a game-winning field goal drive to avenge last year’s crazy hail mary game.
The quarterback position has produced a lot of surprises in 2025 and Patrick Mahomes is back on top after finishing as the QB1 overall in Week 7. There are a few players you wouldn’t expect who are consistently performing as top-tier quarterbacks, and a few backups have already made noise and assumed control of the starting gig (we’re looking at you Jaxson Dart).
Top 12 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in 2025
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
As we enter Week 7, bye weeks will present a critical challenge yet again for fantasy football managers who must carefully adjust their lineups. This week, just the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will be idle, meaning fantasy managers will need to find bye-week replacements for Josh Allen and the injured Lamar Jackson.
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just getting started. With Week 7 geared to kickoff on Thursday night with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting Joe Flacco and the new-look Cincinnati Bengals, let’s take a look at the best and worst quarterbacks of the week.
Jayden Daniels Leads The Way Against The Dallas Cowboys
Due to two missed games, Daniels currently sits as the QB22 entering Week 7. While he’s been fairly consistent while healthy and is coming off a season-high 21.6 points after throwing three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in primetime, he also had two costly turnovers (one interception and one fumble). With the Commanders sitting at 3-3 on the season, this week’s divisional matchup against the Cowboys will prove to be pivotal in the NFC East.
Fortunately for Daniels, it appears that he’ll be getting his top weapon back, Terry McLaurin. While Deebo Samuel has served admirably as the WR1, he’s much more suited for WR2 duties. Daniels has been missing his top deep threat and Washington’s offense becomes much scarier with McLaurin at the young quarterback’s disposal. Not to mention, the Cowboys have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. They simply have not been able to stop opposing teams, failing to prevent any team from scoring 22 points all season. And they have allowed 30+ points in four of their past five games.
This game is shaping up to be a shootout and Daniels should feast.
Drake Maye Enters Top Five
Maye has been one of this year’s breakout quarterbacks, checking in as the QB5 overall and the QB5 in Week 7. Through six games, New England’s second-year signal caller is averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game after accumulating 1,522 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 138 rushing yards, and two more rushing touchdowns via the ground attack. As he continues to develop chemistry with Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte, the sky seems to be the limit.
In Week 7, Maye faces off with a Tennessee Titans team that is fortunate to even have a single win on the season after the Arizona Cardinals’ late-game struggles back in Week 5. While the Patriots are heavily favored in this one, if the Titans can keep this game even relatively close, Maye has a great shot at continuing his elite production. In last week’s victory over the New Orleans Saints, he tallied 261 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions en route to a season-high 27.2 fantasy points. Maye has now topped 23 fantasy points in three of six games this season, revealing his high ceiling.
Baker Mayfield Remains In QB1 Discussion Despite Lack Of Healthy Weapons
Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC-best 5-1 record. He’s done that despite the injury bug decimating the entire offense. The veteran quarterback has been without the services of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, and now Emeka Egbuka at different points of the 2025 season, yet is still the QB3 on the season behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
In Week 7, he takes on a Detroit Lions team that scores a ton of points, which means he’ll be slinging it at Ford Field on Monday Night Football. It doesn’t hurt that the Lions have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. There is a chance that Mayfield gets Evans back in the lineup this week, which will prove to be vital to his success. But we’ve seen him be successful even with less than mediocre options in the passing game. He’s locked and loaded as a mid-tier QB1 in Week 7.
Let’s take a look at the rest of the NFL’s quarterbacks and see where they stack up in our Week 7 rankings.