Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Two WRs fantasy football managers can do no wrong in drafting in the first round of drafts in 2026 are WR for the Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St.Brown. But one of these WRs holds significantly more fantasy upside. With that, here is a breakdown of who to take in fantasy drafts this season between Smith-Njigba and St.Brown.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2025 season, Smith-Njigba emerged as the Seahawks' number one weapon on offense. He had the best season of his young career, logging 119 receptions, 1,793 receiving yards, and 10 TDs. The following production led him to finish as WR2 in PPR fantasy formats.

Now the question is, can Smith-Njigba replicate these stats? Maybe. The top of the end-of-season fantasy points rankings board among WRs does fluctuate. For example, the last time a WR ended back-to-back seasons as WR1 in PPR formats was Antonio Brown, when he did it in 2016 and 2017. This was part of a four-season run, as he was also WR1 in 2014 and 2015.

Smith-Njigba does have something in his favor that could lead to him having top-tier fantasy production again in 2026. That comes with the Seahawks letting RB Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. With Seattle no longer having Walker III, they could lean even more heavily on Smith-Njigba for production.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has Smith-Njigba ranked as WR3.

Amon-Ra St.Brown

Aug 2, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) looks on during Detroit Lions training camp at Meijer Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St.Brown is a safe and great pick in 2026. In 2025, he had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 TDs. That led him to finish as WR3 in PPR fantasy formats. It marked the third straight season in PPR that St. Brown ended his fantasy campaign in the WR3 spot.

Going into 2026, St.Brown’s fantasy outlook from a year ago has not changed. The Lions are practically rolling out the same offensive skill group, with the exception of them no longer having RB2 David Montgomery.

Another plus fantasy owners have in taking St.Brown is his injury history. In the five seasons he has played with the Lions, he has only missed two regular-season games.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has St.Brown ranked as WR4.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better fantasy pick in the 2026 season between Njigba and St.Brown, Njigba is.

In 2026, Njigba has more fantasy upside. That comes from Walker III, as stated above, no longer being with Seattle. His absence in the Seahawks offense will require someone to step up and take up that volume, and Njigba, even as a WR, is a prime candidate to do so.

St. Brown is still an unbelievable fantasy pick. He is one of the safest picks a fantasy manager can make in the first round. That being said, if Njigba is not available and St. Brown is, he should be the pick fantasy managers make if they want a WR. Compared to Smith-Njigba, there is just not any clear indication that he could produce more fantasy points in 2026 than he did in 2025.

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